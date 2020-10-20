Yesterday the pro-casino campaign was thrilled to announce that more than 100 local businesses have lent their public support to bringing a world-class resort to Danville. This diverse group of businesses – ranging from retail and restaurants to hoteliers, members of the construction industry and professional and personal service providers – demonstrates the depth and breadth of support for Caesars Virginia.
You can read more about the announcement here and find a list of the businesses who have signed on here.
If you are a Danville, Va business and want your business to be included in this list? It's not too late. Just fill out the form on our website and we'll be in touch!
Back by Popular Demand: Jobs Webinar!
Did you miss the first webinar earlier this month on what careers with Caesars Virginia look like? Interested in hearing directly from current employees about their experiences with the company, including the growth opportunities they've enjoyed? You're in luck!
In conjunction with Averett and DCC, we'll be hosting a second jobs webinar next Tues., Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. You can sign up by clicking here.
Ready to Vote Yes?
If you are a citizen of Danville, VA., choose from the options below to cast your vote for a transformational opportunity for Danville! And remember: if you're voting absentee by mail, your application to vote this way must be received by the close of business this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.