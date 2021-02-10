RALEIGH – Wayne Walker of Rural Hall tried his luck with a $10 scratch-off and took home a $1 million prize.
Walker purchased his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the Quality Mart on Broad Street in Rural Hall and won the game’s top prize.
He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and received $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
“Maybe I’ll put it toward retirement,” Walker said as he collected his prize on Tuesday.
His win came in the new 50X The Cash game that launched this month. He won the first of six $1 million prizes in the game.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $21.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
