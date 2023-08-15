HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 11, 2023) – Walmart customers in High Point were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 2710 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27265 this morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration. The event was attended by local High Point organizations and elected officials including Mayor Jay Wagner, Mayor Pro-Tem Wesley Hudson as well as representatives from High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department.
During this morning’s celebration, Walmart store manager Bahram Irani highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:
- Expanded online, pickup and delivery services
- New digital menu boards, expanded self-check-out options and updated registers
- New platform displays and light fixtures
- Freshly painted interior and exterior
- New restrooms for customers
- New and expanded merchandise in every department
- New signage throughout the store
“This remodel is not only an investment in the store but also in our customers and city,” said Irani. “I’m proud of our associates for their hard work and for getting us to the finish line; we look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations as we continue to serve the High Point community.”
To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager presented $2,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:
- $1,000 to High Point Police Department
- $1,000 to High Point Fire Department
High Point’s Walmart transformations are a part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience. Upgrades at the High Point Walmart Supercenter include:
- Activated corners: Exciting displays are featured at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space, allowing them to discover all that Walmart has to offer.
- Elevated departments: Transformed stores feature displays showcasing products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives.
- More space to discover: Walmart has purposefully created more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer.
- Digital touchpoints: These new touchpoints located throughout the store help to communicate to customers the vast range of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens.
- For example, in Walmart’s Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.
In addition, High Point Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where and how they want. The High Point store continues to offer the following innovations:
- Pickup – Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.
- Delivery - Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay
Walmart+
This membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free, unlimited deliveries, member prices for gas, use of the Scan and Go app, allowing the scanning and payment of products while shopping for quicker checkout and exclusive access to select deals before the general public. Walmart+ costs $98/year ($12.95/month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (available for sign-up at walmart.com). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods. To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
