Registered Organ, Eye and Tissue Donors Will No Longer Need to Reregister Their Decisions
June 15, 2021 - Staying a registered organ, eye and tissue donor in North Carolina just became easier. On June 14, 2021, Governor Cooper signed the Carolina Donor Services-led legislation (Senate Bill 135) which will be enacted on October 1, 2021. This legislation will save and heal more lives. North Carolina now joins 17 other states with similar legislation.
Known as the Improved Anatomical Gift Donation Process, thislegislation received bipartisan support and was unanimously passed in each legislative committee meeting and by the North Carolina General Assembly. Prior to October 1, 2021, North Carolinians who are registered organ, eye and tissue donors must reregister their decisions every time they renew their drivers’ licenses. After, October 1, 2021, North Carolinians who are registered as donors will no longer need to reregister their decisions.
This is the second major organ, eye and tissue donation legislation passed by Governor Cooper and General Assembly in the past two years. Heart Heroes was passed in April, 2019. Currently, more than 107,000 people across the nation, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are on the national list waiting for life-saving organ transplants.
Currently, 95% of Americans are in favor of being a donor, yet only 54% of all North Carolina licensed drivers have taken the action step to register their decisions at the DMV. “We must close this gap,” Heald continued. “The easiest way to do this is to register your decision to become a donor at either the DMV or online at www.CarolinaDonorServices.org.
One organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives, and nearly one in 20 Americans will require some type of tissue transplant.
The legislation was supported by the state’s other organ, eye and tissue recovery organizations, LifeShare Carolinas and Miracles in Sight, along with Donate Life North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.