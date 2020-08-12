Visit High Point has partnered with ITI Digital to develop a calendar, featured within the new Visit High Point website that highlights all High Point events; from nightlife, sporting events and theatre shows to university orientations and chamber functions. Visitors and locals are invited to search events based off interests using the category feature, while event planners can use the date feature to pick the best time to host a future event.
Events populate the calendar through Eventbrite, Eventful and Facebook. Events can also be added manually through https://visithighpoint.com/events/. All events are filtered and categorized by the Visit High Point team, prior to going live; making the search seamless and driving traffic to the original event listing.
This is High Point’s Calendar and we invite hospitality partners, businesses, citizens, and visitors to participate by remembering the five S’s below:
- Search the calendar to learn about happenings around town, utilizing the category and date features
- Submit your event on Eventbrite, Eventful, Facebook or manually to be sure your event is featured on the calendar
- Strategically plan your events around others
- Share the calendar with others so they too can see the benefits of using one calendar to share all the great things going on in High Point
- Secure your own events widget to highlight just your events on your own website for $2,000
For more information regarding the Events Calendar, please contact Casey Hawkins, chawkins@visithighpoint.com
