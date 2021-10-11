LEXINGTON, NC - The North Carolina Cider Association announced today approximately a dozen cideries in the state plan to participate in CiderFest 2021 on October 16 at Bull City Ciderworks’ location in Lexington at 599 S. Railroad St. The day celebrates craft cider and the unique flavors from the non-profit’s various partners scattered along the NC Cider Trail from the mountains to the sandhills.
The ticketed event from noon to 5 p.m. includes unlimited sampling of ciders from an NCCA taster glass along with live music, food trucks, fun and pop-ups like Winston-Salem’s Campus Gas BBQ. Representatives from cideries plan to attend to educate guests about their process and the growing industry.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through the following link: https://bit.ly/3a4dtkP
PARTICIPATING CIDERIES:
Barn Door Ciderworks, Botanist and Barrel, Bull City Ciderworks, Chatham Ciderworks, Dingo Dog, Flat Rock Cider, GoodRoad CiderWorks, James Creek Cider House, Noble Cider, Red Clay Ciderworks, and Urban Orchard Cider.
ABOUT NC CIDER ASSOCIATION: The North Carolina Cider Association is a 501c3, organized to highlight and showcase the cider industry of North Carolina. The organization was formed in 2017 and currently represents over 15 cideries located throughout the state, which is the 7th largest grower of apples in the U.S.
Follow the NC Cider Association on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and ONLINE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.