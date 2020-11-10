DOMESTIC ASSAULT & ARREST HIGH POINT, NC – On Oct. 17, 2020, Nathaniel C Metcalf (W/M, 32, of Denton, NC) broke into a residence on Asbill Avenue and was later charged and arrested Oct. 29, 2020, with Breaking & Entering with the Intent to Terrorize/Injure and Violation of an active 50B. He was given a $5,000 secured bond, which was posted and he was released.
On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, High Point police responded to the same address on Asbill Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering. Upon arrival, High Point police were able to determine, based upon evidence that Metcalf broke into the residence and assaulted the resident by slamming the victim’s head into a chair causing a laceration which induced bleeding. The victim was also choked by Metcalf, after being at the residence for an extended period of time, he then left the scene.
Through investigation, High Point police obtained warrants on Metcalf for Breaking & Entering with the Intent to Terrorize/Injure, Felony Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Violation of an active 50B Order. Due to Metcalf’s probation status, he was wearing an ankle monitor.
High Point police worked in conjunction with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate Metcalf at his residence in Denton. Upon arrival, Metlcalf ran out the back door and into the woods, and after a lengthy canine track, he was not located. Due to the severity of the allegations and charges that were obtained through evidence, the US Marshals began searching for Metcalf. The US Marshals located and arrested Metcalf in Troy, NC on Tuesday, November 11, 2020, and he was placed under arrest without incident. Metcalf was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a No Bond/Domestic Hold.
The High Point Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating Nathaniel Metcalf.
The High Point Police Department, along with other criminal justice and community partners have implemented an Offender Focused Domestic Violence Initiative in order to focus on the crimes associated with intimate partner violence. The Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) is a “onestop-shop” for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse. If you are in immediate danger, please call 911 or Family Service of the Piedmont’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 336-273- 7273.
Case Report Number: 2020-29889 & 2020-32880
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.