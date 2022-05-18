Young, Black and Blues: The Carolina Blues Festival returns

Celebrating something old, something new, and all things Blues, the 36th annual Carolina Blues Festival returns to downtown Greensboro on May 21.
Presented by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, the festival spreads the joy of the downtrodden genre, highlighting the “Young, Black and Blues” artists grooving today while helping serve the mission of PBPS in building blues futures to keep the blues alive.
“The Carolina Blues Festival is a labor of love and is now the oldest continuous Blues Festival in the Southeast,” said PBPS President, Atiba Berkley, who upholds a sense of purpose that extends beyond genre. “We’re looking to grow audiences and their perspectives as we move away from Blues as simply music and instead use our opportunity as a cultural touchstone to bring neighbors and tourists together.”
In that effort, PBPS has extended its celebrations beyond a ticketed single-day event to incorporate a 10-day “NC Blues Week,” of free programming at events around Greensboro. “After 36 years, PBPS is growing and changing,” he explained. “We want to have a greater impact on Blues culture locally and around the world through our work.”
“The Blues in the 20th century was also thought of in the past tense,” Berkley continued. “The idea that Black Art Culture needs saving is not equitable. We choose to look forward; and to imagine and work towards a beautiful Blues future — as it can be informed by the past, but belongs to those who come after us. The work we do is for the next generation and maybe we get to have a little fun while we’re here too.”
Work and play mix for Berkley, a seasoned professional audio engineer by trade, and the latest in a line of PBPS Presidents, having served in his current role since 2018. “Being President of Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is one of the most rewarding and difficult leadership positions I’ve ever had,” he said. “I relish the opportunity to lead our group in eliminating non-profit harm as we also grow our stake as an equitable Arts organization supporting Black Art Culture.”
Former PBPS President, John Amberg, praised Berkley’s commitment and practice. “He’s doing an incredible job as president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society,” Amberg said. “He’s brought in such a huge amount of energy and passion. And is paying tribute to the long and storied legacy of the blues art form while at the same time making it fresh and relevant for the new generation of artists and fans.” Turning to the festival, which Amberg notably holds “near and dear” to his heart, “this year’s theme of Young, Black and Blues is the best example of Atiba’s vision for the PBPS. With young blues artists like Jontavius Willis and Vanessa Collier, and many others, it’s going to be a wonderful show.”
“For going on 36 years, so many people have worked hard to make the festival one of the top blues events in the country,” Amberg continued. “It was such a pleasure to work alongside so many dedicated blues lovers, giving up their own time freely, on an all-volunteer basis.”
Berkley echoed the sentiment. “The festival would not exist were it not for volunteers,” he said, pointing to local arts organizations and sponsors, from whom the affection is mutual. “My hat is off to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society,” said ArtsGreensboro President, Laura Way. “I’m proud that ArtsGreensboro is a sponsor of this year’s festival,” she continued. “PBPS has presented the Carolina Blues Festival for nearly four decades. And while remarkable, what’s especially inspiring is they’re looking toward the future of what Blues means — to artists, community, and legacy. This year’s theme of Young, Black and Blues points directly to the origin of the blues and celebrates it.”
Pointing to the origins of the festival itself, the first Carolina Blues festival took place in the ballroom basement of the now-demolished Friends Motor Inn — at the corner of Davie and Market in downtown Greensboro (the lot on which the NC Folk Festival uses for its main stage). Former PBPS board member, Jim Carson, holds fond memories of the festival’s early days — gas station beers, cheap motel dwellings, and legendary blues artists like Greensboro’s own Guitar Slim or the time John Dee Holman joined Algia Mae Hinton on stage as she was buck dancing along to her guitar. “And then there was Etta Baker finger-picking her intricate Piedmont Blues,” Carson said, turning to the upcoming festival. “It’s joyous to see young Black blues musicians keeping this treasured music alive.”
Amberg also shares fond recollections. “I have so many great memories of the blues legends that graced our stage,” he said, pointing to artists like Jimmy Rogers, Nappy Brown, Koko Taylor, Denise LaSalle, John Mayall, Joe Louis Walker, Buckwheat Zydeco, and Shemekia Copeland.
“One of my favorite festivals was 1996 at Castle McCulloch,” he noted, recalling the special 10th anniversary show that incidentally pieced together a handful of Muddy Waters’ musical entourage. “Delbert McClinton headlined,” Amberg continued, “we also had Little Milton, and Bob Margolin, who brought in blues piano legend Pinetop Perkins and harmonica player Carey Bell, all alumni of Muddy’s band. That, for me, was one of the greatest performances I ever saw at our Festival.”
One of Berkley’s favorite festival experiences includes the love connection between Eric Gales and his now-wife LaDonna, who Gales first saw in the crowd at the festival in 2012. Their pairing put Gales on the path to sobriety, culminating in his latest album, “Crown,” which he’ll celebrate with a local record release show (and pre-festival party) at the Blind Tiger on May 20 — a notable event in the festival’s expansion into a full-out “NC Blues Week,” which celebrates “Young, Black and Blues” in art and community at various venues across Greensboro through May 22.
“Young, Black and Blues,” runs to the core of the festival, from programming to posters, with the theme expressed visually thanks to the work of illustrator Emilio Marz, the current artist-in-residence at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works). Currently on display in the Greensboro Cultural Center, Marz’s residency finale coincides with the end of the “NC Blues Week.”
“The Blues is the art of the people but is the culture of Black people first,” Berkley noted. “As we seek equity for all people we must acknowledge what equity looks like for this specific community as well.” Hoping to highlight equity within the Blues community, Berkley took inspiration from a likely (though often overlooked) source: young, Black blues musicians themself. “This year we based our theme on an open letter written by three young, black, Blues players,” he explained.
Penned by Marquise Knox (who, at 13, was told he was “too young” to know the Blues) Kingfish Ingram, (who, at 15, was told he was “too rockish” to know the Blues), and Jontavious Willis (who, at 16, was told he had “no direct connection to the Blues”), the letter lays bare issues plaguing both the genre, its perception, and the landscape of Black artists at-large. “Meanwhile in our generation,” the letter relays, “it’s an anomaly for the three of us to be Black, young and alive, let alone Brother in the Blues. Many people who are revered in this industry as ‘legends’ or have gained notable success have exposed themselves to be racists.”
Picking up their charge, “we chose to feature African American artists aged-35 and under primarily,” Berkley explained, with hopes to see the concept mirrored in the crowd, “I’m looking forward to seeing more and younger faces in the audience,” he said. “We’ve started getting more diverse audiences and we want that diversity to include younger musicians and fans.”
Willis is scheduled to perform as part of the Carolina Blues Festival’s main show. At age 24, it’s part of the PBPS commitment to, “giving voice to younger players,” through inclusion and recognition. Locally, that spirit shines in the “Mike Carr Junior Blueser Award,” which is given annually to youth artists like Michael Stahly, the 2022 award winner and 17-year-old guitarist from Lawsonville.
The concept was further reinforced during the “Young, Black and Blues’’ virtual panel discussion presented by PBPS on May 15; with host Lamont Pearley (“The African American Folklorist” and WKYU NPR host) that featured Willis and Ingram alongside members of the North Carolina music community.
The Sunday evening discussion capped the first Blues Week weekend, which started with a “Books and Blues Book Club” meeting at the Hemphill Public Library on Thursday; followed by a “Blues Groove Beat Battle,” (hosted by hip-hop scholar, Chelii Broussard, co-curated by Crystal E. Taylor) at the Flat Iron on Friday. DJ Ena Pop and judges OC from NC, IllPo and Skibo, crowned Katie Blvd among the top winners in the pool of producers remixing blues tracks to highlight the journey of pop music journey from blues roots to today’s hip-hop. The next morning, Colin Cutler brought his “hot pepper jam” to a performance during the Blues and Greens at the Corner Market on Saturday.
Upcoming events include two Blues jams hosted by local fixtures Shiela Klinefelter and Chuck Cotton. The first, an all-ages event, is at Ritchy’s in downtown Greensboro on Wednesday. An over-21 reprise goes down Thursday night at the Sawmill II on W. Market St., near Guilford College. Attendees are invited to bring an instrument.
Gales pre-festival party will light up Friday night at the Blind Tiger; and on Saturday, the 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival pops off; alongside a special co-presentation with the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival featuring a discussion between Berkley and Daniel de Visé, (historian and author of “King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Stephen D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Over on the main stage, voices of young Black blues musicians will rain over Lebauer Park, from 3p-11 p.m., with Willis joined in an award-winning lineup featuring Mr. Sipp (Blues Music Award Nominee, BB King Entertainer of the Year and Best Contemporary Male Artist) Vanessa Collier (Blues Music Award winner and current nominee for Best Contemporary Female Artist) Sean “Mack” McDonald, Stephen Hull, Jayy Hopp, and the TC Carter Band (PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge Winner).
“NC Blues Week” closes with the Blues and Foods Market on May 22 in Center City Park, featuring musical guest, and 2022 PBPS “Keepin’ the Blues Alive” award-winner, AJ Diggs. Free and open to the public, the Blues and Foods Market is a component PBPS will carry into the fall, as a monthly program, in Greensboro’s King’s Forest neighborhood.
“This is our event highlighting Food Equity,” Berkley explained, referencing ways Blues history has been ingrained from origins in music and hunger. “We want to raise awareness of this issue that continues to plague the community, and also to have an event that is free to the community,” he continued. “We can’t claim to care about equity if we only have events that cost money to enter. The Blues community has always managed a lack of resources and we want to celebrate that and influence others towards giving and understanding.”
In the vein of building Blues futures through resources, Berkley’s eyes are set on further developing the “Blues Equity Institute-Education Program,’’ to encompass virtual programming as well as furthering the “Blues in the Schools” initiative. PBPS also supports year-round endeavors including community outreach programs that host performances in adult daycare settings and two weekly Backbeat Blues Jams: Thursdays at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville and at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing in Mount Airy.
Serving as a primary PBPS fundraiser — and a kicking party — the 36th annual Carolina Blues Festival will take place May 21 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are available now, with discounts for veterans and educators. Digital at-home streaming tickets are available for $10.
