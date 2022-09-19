Sun., Sept. 25, 4-6pm, three songwriters from the region will share their songs and the stories behind them in an intimate writers-in-the-round setting at the Crown at the Carolina Theatre.
Winner of the 2018 Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at Merlefest, Bedford Virginia’s catherine the great will join Winston-Salem’s Sam Foster and Greensboro’s Eugenius in the fifth installment of the East of Nashville Songwriters Series, which has so far featured acts such as David Childers, Momma Molasses, Emanuel Wynter, and Matty Sheets.
Tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door.
Sam Foster is a road dog. He lives and breathes the idea that repetition and regularity are the chisels to refine his craft. Hailing from Winston-Salem, Foster emerged on the music scene in 2014 as a solo artist, and he’s taken his brand of tenacity to eager crowds all over the Southeast ever since.
Foster is a little bit country and a whole lotta rock and roll. While drawing much inspiration from legends of country music past and present, Foster’s sound can be more broadly described as rock. His roots run deep into the veins of American music, and he’s continually inspired by folk, soul, Southern rock, and rhythm and blues, drawing comparisons to such singer-songwriters as Jason Isbell and Bruce Springsteen.
Some of his first memories are of the music his parents listened to, especially Dwight Yoakam. “I saw a music video of his when I was like 4 or 5 years old and thought he looked cooler than anything singing and playing guitar,” Foster says.
The best part about being a songwriter, in Foster’s opinion, is the craft of putting an idea to paper, making it rhyme, then making it make sense—and then filling it up by working it out with a band. “I write the songs for myself, but if just one person connects with it and they feel the same way I felt the first time I heard Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” then that’s icing on the cake.” Foster will be presenting stripped down versions of songs off his recent album, Heatwaves (June 2022)—“it’s the material I’ve felt most confident about as an artist”—and perhaps others.
Regarding music’s place in his own life, Foster says, “It’s catharsis. Whether I’m writing and performing my own material, or listening to records - it’s a way of processing emotions. There’s records and songs that have pulled me through some rough nights on a bender at 3AM. There’s records and songs that have been there to help celebrate good times. Music is life changing and life sustaining.”
North Carolina native Eugenius is a rapper, producer, and songwriter. Born Timothy Eugene Peterson to a preacher and a playwright, he suffered from stage fright for most of his childhood, but found solace in hip-hop as a young teen. Drawing inspiration from his faith and life experiences, he began putting his thoughts to music and hasn’t stopped since.
Growing up in a Christian household with a Bermudan mother, Gospel and island music (reggae, calypso, soca, and more) formed the soundtrack to his upbringing. Encountering Blackwell’s Reality Check, though, changed his life. “I’d never heard such wit and humor and sincerity from a ‘gospel rapper.’” That’s when Peterson picked up the pen, and he and Blackwell eventually became friends.
Timothy’s faith deeply informs his music and the diversity of music he pursues and studies: “God is my favorite artist. The Bible even says that we’re his masterpieces.” While he loves all kinds of music, he is mainly a rapper: “Rap is such a fun medium because the traditional 16-bar verse is kind of a puzzle—how am I going to say what I want, make it rhyme, and stay on beat all at the same time?” But he’s also willing to break the rules of the form: “who’s saying I can’t rhyme over a 5/4 time signature or start singing in the middle of the verse?”
He regularly collaborates with his friend DEViANt Sounds, and follows musicians such as Sonny Miles (who he got to meet at the Flat Iron), Free Derrick Hardy, Lil Kawaii. Eugenius is working on a new project due to drop this coming winter, with several side projects in the works, as well.
catherine the great is the solo project of Catherine Backus (the skipperdees, After Jack). While the project primarily exists as a repository for her feelings, her sad songs have drawn numerous accolades, including first place at the Merlefest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, fourth place at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriter Showcase, and finalist in the Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards. Over the course of her career, she's shared stages with folks like Molly Tuttle, Kim Richey, Willie Watson, and Ben Sollee.
With too many musicians to list as influences, Catherine attributes some of her strongest inspiration to “a couple Anaïs Mitchell albums and an Alice Munro short story collection” she was given by her now-wife in her early 20s. “That combination probably made me much better at my craft, and a better human, to boot.” She and her wife—a fellow musician and songwriter—met at an Eddie’s Attic Songwriter Shootout in 2012. “We both lost that night, but I think we won in the long run.”
For Catherine, songwriting is comparable to distilling: “it’s an act of taking the biggest ideas and stories and feelings and condensing them into (ideally) three minutes or so; when it works, it feels a little like magic, every time.” Her songwriting is focused on kindness and love, written to encourage “folks to be a little kinder to themselves and each other. And maybe to tell somebody they love them, if they’re so moved.”
Outside of performance, music is also central to her work as a music therapist; she sees that work as an enormous privilege that is also incredibly fulfilling: “I get to make music every day with people at all stages of life, from early childhood to the dying process.”
ABOUT THE SERIES
Hosted by Colin Cutler and sponsored by YES! Weekly, the series has one more appearance lined up this year in the Crown at the Carolina Theatre. The purpose of the East of Nashville series is to highlight the diverse voices and backgrounds in the region’s music, while also exploring shared threads of storytelling and musical exploration.
