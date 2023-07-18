YES Announce the Next U.S. Tour of Their Ongoing Concert Series "Classic Tales of YES" with a Stop at Tanger Center on October 4
Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tourin the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA. Look forthe tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).
See below for the full list of tour dates. YES will bring their “Classic Tales of YES” tour to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on October 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.
Looking forward to the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, STEVE HOWE said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career.”
“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added GEOFF DOWNES.
The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work—which also appears on the cover ofMIRROR TO THE SKY—has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
MIRROR TO THE SKY features not one, but four tracks clocking in at over eight minutes, with the sweeping and cinematic title track coming in just shy of fourteen minutes. What’s more, the tracks, like Yes’ best, take the listener on a wide dynamically ranging journey of soundscapes which also showcase Steve Howe’s dazzling guitars, Jon Davison’s angelic, crystalline vocals, Billy Sherwood’s deftly dancing bass, keyboard wizard Geoff Downes’ impeccable sounds, exquisite melodies and fills, and Jay Schellen’s masterfully controlled explosions, on drums. Jay Schellen, who has been touring with the band since 2016 as an additional drummer, was hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White role when White sadly passed away in 2022.
These are the videos released from MIRROR TO THE SKY:
“Cut From The Stars” HERE
“All Connected” HERE
“Circles of Time” HERE
Ultimate Classic Rockraved that “Mirror in the Sky breezes from one musical highlight to the next so deftly that you're wanting more.” (May 17). Glide Magazineobserved that “Mirror to the Sky” succeeds at proving the idea that Yes music will carry on long after the original members pass in a very special way. As the producer of this twenty-third studio album, [Steve] Howe has stepped in and helped create a soundscape in the vein of their classic material.” (May 18). Guitar World noted that “There’s a lot of classic prog keyboard and guitar interplay across “Cut From The Stars,’ but there’s lovely stuff from about 4.30 where Steve Howe and Geoff Downes exchange melodic pot shots.” (3/16).
Here are the “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates in the U.S:
DATE
LOCATION
VENUE
Thursday, September 21
Bethlehem, PA
Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, September 22
Philadelphia, PA
The Met
Sunday, September 24
New Haven, CT
College Street Music Hall
Monday, September 25
Portland, ME
State Theatre
Wednesday, September 27
Lynn, MA
Lynn Auditorium
Thursday, September 28
Westbury, NY
NYCB Theatre
Saturday, September 30
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theatre
Sunday, October 1
Englewood, NJ
Bergen PAC
Tuesday, October 3
Oxon Hill, MD
MGM National Harbor
Wednesday, October 4
Greensboro, NC
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, October 6
Charleston, SC
Charleston Music Hall
Sunday, October 8
Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 10
Orlando, FL
Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, October 11
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Friday, October 13
Mobile, AL
Saenger Theatre
Monday, October 16
Cincinnati, OH
Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 17
Nashville, IN
Brown County Music Center
Thursday, October 19
Warren, MI
Andiamo Showroom
Friday, October 20
Cleveland, OH
TempleLive
Sunday, October 22
Joliet, IL
Rialto Square Theatre
Monday, October 23
St. Louis, MO
The Factory
Thursday, October 26
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
Saturday, October 28
Salt Lake City, UT
Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
Monday, October 30
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 31
Napa, CA
Blue Note Napa
Friday, November 3
El Cajon, CA
The Magnolia
Saturday, November 4
Riverside, CA
Fox Performing Arts Center
