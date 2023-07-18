YES Announce the Next U.S. Tour of Their Ongoing Concert Series "Classic Tales of YES" with a Stop at Tanger Center on October 4

image007.jpg

Clockwise from front: Jay Schellen, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Geoff Downes, Steve Howe

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros.

Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tourin the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA. Look forthe tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music). 

See below for the full list of tour dates. YES will bring their “Classic Tales of YES” tour to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on October 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

Looking forward to the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, STEVE HOWE said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career.”

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added GEOFF DOWNES.

The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work—which also appears on the cover ofMIRROR TO THE SKYhas sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide. 

image008.jpg

MIRROR TO THE SKY features not one, but four tracks clocking in at over eight minutes, with the sweeping and cinematic title track coming in just shy of fourteen minutes. What’s more, the tracks, like Yes’ best, take the listener on a wide dynamically ranging journey of soundscapes which also showcase Steve Howe’s dazzling guitars, Jon Davison’s angelic, crystalline vocals, Billy Sherwood’s deftly dancing bass, keyboard wizard Geoff Downes’ impeccable sounds, exquisite melodies and fills, and Jay Schellen’s masterfully controlled explosions, on drums. Jay Schellen, who has been touring with the band since 2016 as an additional drummer, was hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White role when White sadly passed away in 2022.

 

These are the videos released from MIRROR TO THE SKY:

“Cut From The Stars” HERE

“All Connected” HERE

“Circles of Time” HERE

 

Ultimate Classic Rockraved that “Mirror in the Sky breezes from one musical highlight to the next so deftly that you're wanting more.” (May 17). Glide Magazineobserved that Mirror to the Sky” succeeds at proving the idea that Yes music will carry on long after the original members pass in a very special way. As the producer of this twenty-third studio album, [Steve] Howe has stepped in and helped create a soundscape in the vein of their classic material.” (May 18). Guitar World noted that “There’s a lot of classic prog keyboard and guitar interplay across “Cut From The Stars,’ but there’s lovely stuff from about 4.30 where Steve Howe and Geoff Downes exchange melodic pot shots.” (3/16).

 

Here are the “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates in the U.S:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Thursday, September 21

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, September 22

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

Sunday, September 24

New Haven, CT

College Street Music Hall

Monday, September 25

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Wednesday, September 27

Lynn, MA

Lynn Auditorium

Thursday, September 28

Westbury, NY

NYCB Theatre

Saturday, September 30

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre

Sunday, October 1

Englewood, NJ

Bergen PAC

Tuesday, October 3

Oxon Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, October 4

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, October 6

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

Sunday, October 8

Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 10

Orlando, FL

Steinmetz Hall

Saturday, October 11

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, October 13

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

Monday, October 16

Cincinnati, OH

Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 17

Nashville, IN

Brown County Music Center

Thursday, October 19

Warren, MI

Andiamo Showroom

Friday, October 20

Cleveland, OH

TempleLive

Sunday, October 22

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

Monday, October 23

St. Louis, MO

The Factory

Thursday, October 26

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 28

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

Monday, October 30

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 31

Napa, CA

Blue Note Napa

Friday, November 3

El Cajon, CA

The Magnolia

Saturday, November 4

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

image009.jpg

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros.

 

YES ONLINE:

www.yesworld.com 

www.facebook.com/yestheband 

www.twitter.com/yesofficial 

www.youtube.com/user/yesofficial 

www.instagram.com/yesofficial 

www.soundcloud.com/yesofficial   

 

INSIDEOUTMUSIC ONLINE:

www.insideoutmusic.com

www.youtube.com/InsideOutMusicTV

www.facebook.com/InsideOutMusic

www.twitter.com/insideouteu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.