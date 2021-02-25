Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announced today that the previously postponed Command Performance Benefit Gala* featuring Wynonna and the Big Noise (rescheduled to April 22, 2021), has been cancelled. Due to COVID-19, the show was originally postponed in the spring of 2020, and while the theatre had hoped that the show would go on once the Carolina was again operational, ongoing pandemic concerns have led to the cancellation.
Ticket holders have the option of requesting a full refund or, likewise, can turn the prior ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to the Carolina Theatre. Like most historic theatres across the country, the Carolina has been unable to host events for almost a year, but the basic operating costs of maintaining the building continue, and the loss of the theatre’s annual fundraising gala for the second year has taken its toll.
Command Performance ticket holders should contact the Carolina Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com and indicate one of the following:
- My full ticket purchase for Wynonna and the Big Noise can be made a tax-deductible donation to the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc. (This gift will help offset the major financial losses the theatre has incurred as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.)
- I would like to make a partial donation to the theatre. (Please specify what amount you would like refunded and what amount you would like to turn into a tax-deductible donation.)
- I would like a full ticket refund.
Once ticket holders have confirmed their donation and/or refund wishes, the theatre will process requests accordingly.
The Carolina Theatre is thankful to all Command Performance tickets buyers and sponsors.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office remains closed due to the pandemic. For specific event or ticketing questions, guests should send an email to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com. The theatre looks forward to welcoming audiences back, but until then, we will continue to navigate these challenging times together.
*Each year proceeds from Command Performance Benefit Gala are applied toward the Carolina Theatre’s greatest needs. This annual event has helped to retire debt, fund preservation and enhancement of the building, and cover operating losses when the theatre temporarily closed for renovations in 2018.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
