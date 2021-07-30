Free admission the day of festival for active-duty US military and first responders with current ID.
MOCKSVILLE, NC – Talitha Vickers, a popular and respected news anchor for NBC television affiliate WXII-12, will open the 9th annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival in Mocksville, NC on Saturday, September 11. She will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at 10:45 a.m. and have copies of her new children’s book for sale at the Artists’ Merchandise tent throughout the morning.
A graduate of Monmouth University where she excelled in academics and sports, Ms. Vickers is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Associated Press Award, the 2020 Outstanding Women Leaders Award, the 2019 Winston Under 40 Leadership Award and the Rebecca Stafford Award for Excellence in Leadership.
Ms. Vickers is the author of the popular children’s book, Why My Hero Had To Go, written for children of military parents facing deployment. She tells the story of a little boy and his military dad, which she based upon the real-life story of her brother and his young son. Her book offers lessons on how “different children are uniquely united through courage, kindness, inclusion and love.”
This year’s festival falls on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Carolina Bible Camp & Retreat Center is honoring first responders by offering free admission to all active-duty U.S. military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT’s. Current ID must be presented at the gate.
The musical lineup includes the high energy of Scythian, 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainer of the Year winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, His & Hers, and BackPorch Bluegrass, volunteer organizers announced. A choral group from Wilkes County, Seniors on Stage, will perform the National Anthem during the festival opening.
Tickets for the all-volunteer produced Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 are on sale at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices remain unchanged at $15 in advance and $20 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult or active-duty military/first responder.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors and Peak Eye Care. Media partners include Carolina Country magazine, the Winston-Salem Journal, and YES! Weekly.
The Mocksville, NC festival opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude around 5:30 p.m. Parking is free. Limited handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Carolina Bible Camp is located at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028. For more information, please contact CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325.
For more information about Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, please visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.
