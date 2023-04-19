Winston-Salem’s Wolves & Wolves & Wolves & Wolves (or Wolvesx4, for brevity) roll with punk rock punches on their third LP, “CurseCurseCurse,” out now.
Sticking to a certain motif to honor this being their third album, guitarist Brian Woodall hasn’t ever been one to shy from a theme — good, bad, or obnoxious — the punker’s way. “At one point I had the (bad) idea of our first release being called ‘and Wolves,” Woodall explained. The abandoned plot would involve naming their second release “and Wolves and Wolves”; “and then just adding an ‘and Wolves’ to each release after — until it was obnoxious and out of control.”
“But I guess I already achieved that with just the band name,” he admitted, recounting the history of Wolvesx4 — a band Woodall formed in 2009 with his brother, Kyle. Their first EP, “Subtle Serpents,” came out in 2013; with the follow-up “The Cross and The Switchblade” in 2016. But the siblings have been playing music long before that.
“We both got our first guitars at the same time in middle school,” Woodall explained. “I stuck with it — trying to emulate Billie Joe Armstrong — and he moved on to drums. I’m two-and-a-half years older, but he’s years ahead of me talent-wise.”
“It’s been a couple decades and countless bands together,” Woodall continued, looking back at the lineups and downs throughout the years. “Priorities change and it’s something I’ve just gotten used to,” he added of the bandmates that have come and gone. These days, Woodall knows to work with what you have. And they’ve got each other.
“Honestly it’s all I’ve ever known, so the idea of playing without him is foreign to me,” he said. And besides the friends they brought in for background vocals, “Cursex3” is all them: “Kyle played the drums, I played all the other instruments, but the album probably wouldn’t have happened without Scotty Sandwich at the mixing board.”
An “E-list punk celebrity,” Sandwich is the dude beyond the Sandwich Shoppe studio, Death to False Hope Records, and the band Almost People. He and Woodall met shortly after Wolvesx4 debut LP, “Subtle Serpents” was released. “A mutual friend in the Triangle introduced us and we’ve been working together ever since.” Sandwich can sometimes be found in the Wolvesx4 lineup for live shows, their bands have shared all sorts of bills, and they put out the titular “Wolvesx4 Split with Almost People” EP together in 2020.
“Scotty introduced us to Gunner Records and many other bands and people over the years,” Woodall said, dropping a Clash reference and affection for the German-based label. “Gunner has been our safe European home since 2015 and put out all three of our albums; as well as bringing us over for three tours.”
“It was a very chill process,” Woodall recalled of “Cursex3”’s production in the Sandwhich Shoppe studio. “Every session started with what became known as ‘punk rock therapy,’ where we’d talk for an hour or so about whatever was bugging us that day, primarily recently booted band members, before starting tracking.”
Once recorded, that therapy translated to a release Woodall felt was worth rolling the dice with larger labels for U.S. distribution — and reached out to A-F Records in Pittsburgh. Owned and operated by politico-punks, the label’s interest was something of a safe bet. “Thankfully A-F liked what they heard and picked us up,” Woodall said. “It’s cool to be on a label owned by Anti-Flag who I’ve listened to since high school.”
Befittingly, the first single, “Empires,” takes aim at the MAGA crowd and its adorning cult of personality. “It was a song I wrote near the start of the Trump administration,” Woodall explained. “I’ve been losing hope for a long time in my fellow countrymen, and my tank is damn near close to empty now.”
Snagging a premier on Punknews.com, the track was partially written while Wolvesx4 was on tour in Europe during the 2016 election. “Seeing a snake oil salesman being able to rile up people to that level” from the other side of the world inspired a certain urge within Woodall to write.
He’s excited to return on a fourth tour around Europe this fall, pushing the new album fueled by his experiences abroad that are interwoven into his work. “I know there’s a lot going on over there with the French and German worker strikes so hopefully they’re able to get their demands met,” he said. “We actually played a show in Frankfurt during the World Bank riots back in 2016, which was pretty intense.”
European adventure and adoration resonate through the album’s banger of a second single, “Oh Catalonia.” Written en route to Germany after a week in Spain, it’s a sort of love song to the city of Barcelona — striking a similar vein to Alkaline Trio’s “San Francisco.”
“Barcelona made a huge impression on me that I’ll never forget,” Woodall said, comparing the experience second only to his first visit to California — revealing that he and a young Matt Skiba have a Golden State affection in common. “I don’t normally feel at home in big cities,” Woodall said, “but I’d live the rest of my life in Barcelona if I could.”
Spinning the religious tones of snake oils and charlatans, “Cursex3”’s third single, “Hey Run Away,” follows familiar footing in the Wolves’ den. “It’s another song about abandoning the faith of my youth,” Woodall said, pointing to topics carried across their catalog. From the broken friendships and external factors of life in their early work, to wrangling personal demons and introspection on their second album, he continues developing a pattern and balance within his writing.
“Songs about my former faith, not wanting to let people down, and my search for authenticity and sincerity have become easier to write about,” he explained. “And people seem to connect more to those than songs about angry breakups.”
Shifting faith remains in the background — casting a consistent shadow over both lyrics and melody in Woodall’s work — though he no longer denies the influences of pop hits and the contemporary Christian music he listened to as a kid.
“Take Amy Grant,” he said. “There’s melodies in those songs I’d love to work into our stuff — even though my vocals are aggressive my mentality is melody first.” Taking stock in the softer sides of the radio dial, “lately I’ve allowed myself to let stuff that’s been long guilty pleasures start making their way into my music, whether it’s obvious or not,” he added, pointing to artists Bruce Hornsby, Steve Winwood, and Don Henley. “The influences for Wolvesx4 are all over the place.”
Getting to his roots, “having been born in Florida, Hot Water Music is in my blood,” he said, turning to more overt selections — with special affection for the Richmond punk varieties from Avail and Strike Anywhere. “They’re two of my all-time favorite bands so I’ll take every chance to rip them off — or pay tribute — lovingly, of course.”
It all comes together on “CurseCurseCurse,” the latest from Wolvesx4, out now.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
