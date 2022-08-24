Headed down the road of a simple summer jangle, Withdrew keeps truckin’ with a new single, “Any Other Direction,” an upcoming album, and a show at Monstercade on August 26.
Led by Drew Taylor, the indie outfit of Winstoners offer an almost nostalgic sort of psychedelic pop — Hammond organs and a guitar twang fans of Caleb Caudle might find familiar, from Taylor’s time in that lineup.
Withdrew exists as a part-reunion, part-Taylor’s extension under an umbrella of bands between lifelong friends including the Myspace-era’d Terrance and the Tallboys; Brooklyn-based KDH (with drummer, Lee Hinshaw) and the current Leonard Cottage (with bassist, Josh Deaton).
“I met Josh at ‘Jam Night,’” Taylor explained of the music endeavor they now call “Church.” “We just improvise and have musical conversations; then sometimes make those jams into proper songs. Everything in the room is mic’d at all times, and we never play without hitting ‘record’.”
Reflecting on his relationship with Hinshaw, “I’ve been playing music with Lee since we were 16,” Taylor said. “And even when we lived in different places we always stayed in touch and sent each other demos,” Taylor added, referencing his eight-year stint in New York City (after graduating from the classical guitar program at the UNC-School of the Arts high school.) “Lee and I are very competitive in the best way, there’s a healthy creative friction in our process that makes the songs work.”
Childhood friction helped introduce Taylor to guitarist Jonathan Massa. “I’ve known Jonathan since I was about 5 years old,” he said. “I would stare at him down in the cafeteria seething with jealousy over his Krusty the Clown t-shirt because my parents wouldn’t let me watch the Simpsons for some reason.” The two ended up as friends who studied guitar with the same teacher as teenagers.
Together, Withdrew resonates a particular intimacy across washed-out indie vibes and “cosmic American” music that flows through the 2021 album, “Wistful For The Mystik.”
“We recorded this during that thing that happened in 2020,” Taylor noted, recalling the production as therapeutic for himself and Hinshaw. “Despite the fact that Jonathan and Josh had to record their parts separately because of all the distancing and scares …etc,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the way it turned out and I wouldn’t change a thing about it.”
Personal touches abound. Cassettes were packaged with individual Polaroids, with photos and artistic designs from Taylor’s wife, Hotaru Katagiri. “She’s a brilliant photographer who I’m lucky as hell to be married to as well,” he explained. “I just wanted the packaging to be special and handmade and I knew that they would be in the hands of friends and family around the country that I love and miss dearly.“
The cover itself features Taylor’s late-father years ago, taken in his mother’s apartment kitchen, awash in the brown-and-yellow heyday of the early-1980s. “He passed away in 2018, I know wherever he is he’s tickled that he’s on an album cover. He also looks cooler than I ever have in that photo, so that helps.”
Gearing up for a new album, the latest single, “Any Other Direction,” maintains retro sensibilities across eras. “The harmonies and chiming guitars are very 1960s, but it’s also got the deadbeat work dodger tempo of the 1990s,” he said.
Both the song, and accompanying music video, mesh a jangly effervescence over an almost downer lyric base. Directed by Milo Wein, a native Berliner and second-year film student at NCSA, the video follows ”four young guns chasing their dreams down,” Taylor said. “It’s just carrying on with your buds on a beautiful spring day on the south side of Winston-Salem.”
Professing love for the medium, “we all grew up maybe being the last generation to get MTV that showed music videos most of the day,” he said. “I’ve gotten into shooting Super 8 film and also found a lot of old standard 8mm reels from the 1950s and 1960s that my great-grandparents shot.”
Currently transferring the reels into digital formats, Taylor is teaching himself to edit in the process. “Though I may give up and get someone else to do it,” he admitted. “This is getting way ahead of ourselves, but we’ve pretty much got another album’s worth of songs arranged.”
The album, “Holding Court,” is set for release later in the year — with a vinyl component Taylor hopes to have out by February. “I can’t give a definitive date because of how backed up the pressing plants are these days,” he lamented, with a positive turn and praise for recording engineer Doug Williams and his ElectroMagnetic Radiation Recorders studio.
“I really can’t stress enough how good Doug is at recording,” Taylor said, “and how easy he is to work with. He’s got a crazy diverse collection of gear you won’t find anywhere else and a lot of it he’s repaired, modified and maintains diligently. Doug is the first person I’ve worked with who knows how to coax you into delivering your best performance by creating a relaxing, unpretentious environment.”
Extending to Monstercade, Taylor reinforced the open environments in which they thrive. “It’s pretty much one of the only judgment-free places that I know of in Winston,” he said. “We feel completely at ease there — and that usually lends to a truthful and unhindered performance.”
The latest single from Withdrew, “Any Other Direction,” is out now. They’ll be at Monstercade with Swansgate and Lofield on Aug 26.
