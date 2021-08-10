Approximate run-time: 80 minutes.
Winston-Salem, NC – August 7, 2021 - Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company are pleased to announce the tenth anniversary presentation of the 10 Minute Play Festival with performances 7:30 pm Fri., Aug. 20 and Sat., Aug. 21 at the Hanesbrands Theater, 209 North Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
The festival features works by six 2021 finalists in the annual 10 Minute Play Contest. Finalists include “Flirting With Justice” by Michael Ackerman, Michael Kamtman, Director; “Late” by Larry Bliss, Jay Putnam, Director; “With Love, Your Ghosts” by Mike Brannon, Mike Burke, Director; “There is No Dash” by Rose-Mary Harrington, Tomeka Allen, Director; “Fresh Start” by Ed Robson, Ron Law, Director; and “Fan Fiction” by Mary Turner, Gregg Vogelsmeier, Director. The plays were chosen from scores of scripts submitted by local playwrights.
Covid-19 Provisions - All personnel associated with the production of the play have been vaccinated and are required to wear masks except when on stage. Actors will maintain a distance of at least 8 feet from the first row of the audience. Audience members will be required to wear masks. Hanesbrands Theater has seating capacity for 244 which will afford social distancing for those who prefer it. There will be no assigned seats.
Cost and Admission – Admission is $15.00 which can be paid at the door and purchased in advance at any time online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1068453
