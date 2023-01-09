Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will be staging performances of “Misery” based on the Stephen King novel in January.
The performances will star Ken Ashford, Karen Morgan Williams, and Stephen Robinson.
Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it…. and it does.
Performance Schedule:
Friday January 20 at 8pm
Saturday January 21 at 8pm
Friday January 27 at 8pm
Saturday January 28 at 8pm
Sunday January 29 at 2pm
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.