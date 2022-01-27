WINSTON-SALEM THEATRE ALLIANCE STAGES TIMELY TALE OF PREJUDICE AND INTOLERANCE WITH MUSICAL, PARADE
Based on actual events from 1913, this stirring musical peers into one of the darkest corners of America's history.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance continues its 38th anniversary season with the award-winning musical Parade. It will run February 18 through 27th at Theatre Alliance’s new performing arts space at 650 W 6th Street.
Set in 1913, Parade tells the true story of Leo Frank (Gray Smith), a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia. Frank is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan (Kaelee Mecham), a factory worker he employed. Already deemed guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, Frank suffered the added consequences of sensationalist news stories and a janitor's false testimony. His only defenders were a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife, who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.
Parade is also a cautionary tale, a warning against scapegoating, racism, xenophobia, and sensationalism in the media—all issues that we can see playing out in American politics today. Underneath these issues, Parade reveals a deeply human lesson about how love and human connection can be forged, even in a climate of intolerance—a story that needs to be told now more than ever.
The book was written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), and the music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County). Parade premiered on Broadway in 1998 and won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score, and six Drama Desk Awards. Brown re-worked the show and the orchestrations in 2007 for a revival at the Donmar Warehouse in London, which is the version Theatre Alliance will be performing.
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Musically directed by Amber Engel with live orchestra conducted by Christopher Kiser
Choreographed by John C Wilson
Leo Frank- Gray Smith
Lucille Frank-Amber Engel
Mary Phagan- Kaelee Mecham
Iola Stover-Alora Engel
Essie—Cassie Maggs
Monteen- Sophia Pisapia
Young Soldier/Hugh Dorsey—Hal Roberts
Mrs. Phagan/Sally Slaton- Heather Levinson
Jon Conley—Braxton Allen
Old Soldier/Tom Watson- Steve Robinson
Newt Lee/Riley- Jalik Roberson
Judge Roan- Mark Walek
Britt Craig/Governor Slaton- Zachary Pfrimmer
Frankie Epps/Guard— Austin Rowland
Minnie McKnight/Angela—Olivia Sledge
Ensemble
Valerie Parker
David Cole
Jenni Pirkey
Sara Butner
Performance Dates:
Friday, February 18th at 8pm
Saturday, February 19th at 8pm
Sunday, February 20th at 2pm
Friday, February 25th at 8pm
Saturday, February 26th at 8pm
Sunday, February 27th at 2pm
Tickets: $19-$21
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- TIKTOK: @wstheatrealliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
As always, we thank our season sponsors:
Lewis and Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Alliance Architecture of the Triad
With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, performers, and volunteers we have the following COVID related guidelines:
1. All of our performers are fully vaccinated.
2. We ask that all of our guests and volunteers be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test.
We are confident that our guests will behave responsibly with respect to their own safety and the safety of others, so we will not be checking vaccine cards or test results before performances. Masks are also required at all times inside the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.