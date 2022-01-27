WINSTON-SALEM THEATRE ALLIANCE STAGES TIMELY TALE OF PREJUDICE AND INTOLERANCE WITH MUSICAL, PARADE 

Based on actual events from 1913, this stirring musical peers into one of the darkest corners of America's history.

image0.jpeg

Amber Engel plays Lucille Frank alongside Gray Smith as Leo Frank (both seated) with Braxton Allen as Jim Conley in Parade at Theatre Alliance

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance continues its 38th anniversary season with the award-winning musical Parade. It will run February 18 through 27th at Theatre Alliance’s new performing arts space at 650 W 6th Street.

Set in 1913, Parade tells the true story of Leo Frank (Gray Smith), a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia. Frank is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan (Kaelee Mecham), a factory worker he employed. Already deemed guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, Frank suffered the added consequences of sensationalist news stories and a janitor's false testimony. His only defenders were a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife, who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

Parade is also a cautionary tale, a warning against scapegoating, racism, xenophobia, and sensationalism in the media—all issues that we can see playing out in American politics today. Underneath these issues, Parade reveals a deeply human lesson about how love and human connection can be forged, even in a climate of intolerance—a story that needs to be told now more than ever.

The book was written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), and the music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County). Parade premiered on Broadway in 1998 and won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score, and six Drama Desk Awards. Brown re-worked the show and the orchestrations in 2007 for a revival at the Donmar Warehouse in London, which is the version Theatre Alliance will be performing.

Directed by Jamie Lawson

Musically directed by Amber Engel with live orchestra conducted by Christopher Kiser

Choreographed by John C Wilson

Leo Frank- Gray Smith

Lucille Frank-Amber Engel

Mary Phagan- Kaelee Mecham 

Iola Stover-Alora Engel

Essie—Cassie Maggs

Monteen- Sophia Pisapia

Young Soldier/Hugh Dorsey—Hal Roberts

Mrs. Phagan/Sally Slaton- Heather Levinson

Jon Conley—Braxton Allen

Old Soldier/Tom Watson- Steve Robinson

Newt Lee/Riley- Jalik Roberson

Judge Roan- Mark Walek 

Britt Craig/Governor Slaton- Zachary Pfrimmer

Frankie Epps/Guard— Austin Rowland

Minnie McKnight/Angela—Olivia Sledge 

Ensemble

Valerie Parker

David Cole

Jenni Pirkey

Sara Butner

Performance Dates:

Friday, February 18th at 8pm

Saturday, February 19th at 8pm

Sunday, February 20th at 2pm

Friday, February 25th at 8pm

Saturday, February 26th at 8pm

Sunday, February 27th at 2pm

Tickets: $19-$21

Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/

PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

As always, we thank our season sponsors:

Lewis and Keller Attorneys

YES! Weekly

Alliance Architecture of the Triad 

 

With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County 

Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777

For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, performers, and volunteers we have the following COVID related guidelines:

1. All of our performers are fully vaccinated.

2. We ask that all of our guests and volunteers be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test.

We are confident that our guests will behave responsibly with respect to their own safety and the safety of others, so we will not be checking vaccine cards or test results before performances. Masks are also required at all times inside the building.

image1.jpeg

Leo and Lucille Frank (played by Gray Smith and Amber Engel respectively) face an uncertain future in the musical, Parade, coming to Theatre Alliance in February 2022

