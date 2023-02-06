Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents Titanic the Musical, Feb. 10-19.
Epic and majestic – with moments of heartbreaking intimacy – Titanic captures the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams.
With the story and book by Peter Stone, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and orchestrations by Ian Weinberger, “Titanic, the Musical” is a five-time, Tony Award winning production, including Best Musical (1997).
On April 14, 1912, four days into the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, at 11:40 p.m., the ship grazed an iceberg causing the hull plates to buckle. At 2:20 a.m. Titanic broke in half and sank. Of the over 2,200 people on board, more than 1,500 perished in the deadliest peacetime sinking of a ship.
Titanic the Musical is a stirring account of the first and last days of this ship of dreams. Told through the real-life characters, this epic production grips the heart with its depth of human passion and courage.
Performance Schedule:
Friday February 10 at 8pm
Saturday February 11 at 8pm
Sunday February 12 at 2pm
Friday February 17 at 8pm
Saturday February 18 at 8pm
Sunday February 19 at 2pm
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only):
(336) 723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.