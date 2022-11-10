Mix a dash of Monty Python hijinks and the mystery of Sherlock Holmes with an amateur troupe of comically clumsy actors, well in over their heads, and you have the truly hysterical New York and London farcical hit, The Play That Goes Wrong opening November 11 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.
This show-within-a-show boasts acclaim for comedy and set from the Olivier Awards and the Tony Awards for deserved reason–it continues to play to sold out houses with side-splitting laughter worldwide. Now see this International hit with some of your favorite local performers on stage at Theatre Alliance!
Meet the Cornley Drama Society: a troupe of eager actors ready to showcase their most serious play yet as an ensemble, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But what will they do as the set falls apart, performers get knocked unconscious, and stage crew members get spotted from backstage? This play-within-a-play whodunnit is side-splittingly hilarious on multiple levels. But don’t take our word for it–as Cate Blanchett reported after seeing the production, “I actually peed my pants…thank you?”
Performance Schedule:
Friday November 11 at 8pm
Saturday November 12 at 8pm
Sunday November 13 at 2pm
Friday, November 18 at 8pm
Saturday, November 19 at 8pm
Sunday, November 20 at 2pm
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
Photo credit: Jamie Lawson
Show Sponsor:
Alliance Architecture of the Triad
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only)
(336) 723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@wstheatrealliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.