Fri., Feb. 26 and Sat., Feb. 27 at 8pm
It’s 1960s London and these swingin’ gals are singing all your favorite tunes by Dusty Springfield, Nancy Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Petula Clark, and so many more! And best of all, you can enjoy this British Invasion from the comfort of your own home. Get your tickets for this weekend’s online performances at the link below.
Two performances: Friday night at 8pm and Saturday night at 8pm! Just click the ticket link and choose your night!
Tickets: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47788
SHOUT! flips through the years like a musical magazine and takes you back to the music, the fashion and the freedom of the 60s! This smashing revue tracks five groovy gals as they come of age during those liberating days that made England swing! Join this non-stop journey through the infectious and soulful pop anthems and ballads that made household names of stars like Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield and Lulu. SHOUT! uses letters to an advice columnist, true confessions, quizzes and advertisements as a frame for terrific new arrangements of such chart-topping hits as To Sir With Love, Downtown, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Son of A Preacher Man, and Goldfinger. With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and psychedelic dances from the 60’s, this fun-filled musical will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!
Director: Jamie Lawson
Music Director: Amber Engel
Choreographers: John C. Wilson, Heather Levinson, Jamie Lawson
Cast:
Red: Kinsey Calderone
Orange: Amber Engel
Yellow: Heather Levinson
Green: Jessie Stewart
Blue: Rebecca Barnhardt
Sound Designer/Editing: Jeremy Engel, Amber Engel
Videography/Editing: Eric Dowdy
Publicity: James Crowe
Sponsors: Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law, YES! Weekly, Arts Council of WSFC
Produced by special permission of Music Theatre International, New York, NY
No audio or video recording of this production is permitted.
Special Thanks: Eric Dowdy, Amber Engel, Jeremy Engel, Gray Smith, Jared Askew, The Cast, Emy Garrett, Jeffry Driver, Jenny Lawrence.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming outdoor performances of Working, March 4-6!
Working – Performances outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue: 650 W 6th Street!
Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.
TICKETS: $25: Ticket information coming soon https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
All performances of Working will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue: 650 W 6th St., with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
WHO:
James Crowe
Heather Levinson
Ashley Pearson
Stephen Robinson
Ruthie Tutterow
Directed by Jamie Lawson
WHEN:
Thursday March 4, 8:00 PM
Friday March 5, 8:00 PM
Saturday March 6, 8:00 PM
Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes
Outdoor Seating: ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Season Sponsors:
The Arts Council of Winston Salem Forsyth County
Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law
The Winston Salem Foundation
Yes! Weekly
Notes about the outdoor shows:
* All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to social distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing.
* As the city is under a mask-wearing ordinance while in public places, audience members are required to wear masks during the performance to protect yourself and others!
* Concessions will be available to purchase.
* As we are outdoors in NC, rain and thunderstorms are very real possibilities. We will make performance decisions as quickly as possible. If we must cancel, we will try to accommodate you at another performance, but given the strict gathering guidelines, we cannot promise this. If we cannot work you into another performance, we will refund your purchase.
* Please be advised that our volunteers are working hard at staying healthy. We check their temperature before rehearsals and performances, and they aren’t allowed to participate if they have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For the safety of our performers and other TA guests, if you are experiencing any fever or COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend. We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund.
* Restrooms are not available at this production.
