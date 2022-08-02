Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Presents Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville
Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make – and the people we become – once we’ve had a change in latitude. Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is the next show to be presented on the Theatre Alliance stage!
Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all – and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it “A little slice of paradise!” and Entertainment Weekly raves, “It will knock your flip-flops off!” So don’t let the party start without you.
With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more.
Escape to Margaritaville stars Jax Barham as Tully, Demetria Hale as Rachel, Leanna Daley as Tammy, Cameron Carroll as Brick, Derrick Harley as Jamal, Darrell Curry-Williams as Marley, and Mark Walek as JD.
The company also features:
Zach Pfrimmer, Stephen Robinson, David Cole, Clark Pinyan, Clint Cedillo, Patrick Daley, Brook Shiffler, Jenni Pirkey, Sarah Thompson, Katy Carroll, Emerson Carroll, Rebecca Askew, Lori Smith, Peggie Dull, Cassidy Pruitt, and Kaelee Mecham.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
650 W 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@wstheatrealliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
Performance Schedule:
Friday August 19th at 8pm
Saturday August 20th at 8pm
Sunday August 21st at 2pm
Thursday August 25th at 8pm
Friday August 26th at 8pm
Saturday August 27th at 2pm
Saturday August 27th at 8pm
Season sponsors: Lewis and Keller Attorneys and YES! Weekly
With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.