His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world! This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. 

This new musical explores the pivotal moments in Elvis’s life through the perspectives of those who knew him best. Using different lenses to dig deeper into fact vs. fiction, ELVIS: THE MUSICAL spans from his impoverished childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special,” and his ascent to be “The King.” It features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, “That’s All Right,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes”.

Starring Kyle Whisner as Elvis!

Directed by Jamie Lawson

Performance Dates:

Friday, March 11 at 8pm

Saturday, March 12 at 8pm

Sunday, March 13 at 2pm

 

Friday, March 18 at 8pm

Saturday, March 19 at 8pm

Sunday, March 20 at 2pm

Tickets: $19-$21

Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/

Photos by Jenny Lawrence at Dancing Lemur Photography 

As always, we thank our season sponsors:

Lewis and Keller Attorneys

YES! Weekly

Alliance Architecture of the Triad 

With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County 

Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777

For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, masks are encouraged inside the building when not consuming food or beverage.

