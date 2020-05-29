Theatre Alliance announces its summer season, ALL SLATED TO BE PERFORMED OUTDOORS, sponsored by Lewis-Keller Attorneys At Law, YES! Weekly, and made possible by a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation!
Disenchanted: June 3-6 (5 performances)
Tintypes: July 1-5 (6 performances)
Head Over Heels (featuring the music of The Go-Gos): July 10-12, 16-19 (7 performances)
The Doyle and Debbie Show: July 26-31 (6 performances)
Always, Patsy Cline: August 13-16, 19-23 (10 performances)
Community Yard Sale: We are planning for July 27, if the gathering restrictions continue to lift.
Notes about the summer shows:
*All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to socially distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing. Even though we are outside, we recommend the use of masks to protect yourself and others!
*We may handle reservations slightly differently for each production.
*You may utilize unused SixPix from 2019/2020 for these performances, with the exceptions of DISENCHANTED and TINTYPES, which will likely be the most limited-attendance productions, given current gathering guidelines. Or, you may donate your unused tickets from your 2019/2020 SixPix (no action required) and purchase tickets to these events.
*Concessions will be available to purchase.
*As we are outdoors in NC in the summer, rain and thunderstorms just before or at showtimes are very real possibilities. We will make performance decisions as quickly as possible. If we must cancel, we will try to accommodate you at another performance, but given the strict gathering guidelines, we cannot promise this. If we cannot work you into another performance, we will refund your purchase.
*Please be advised that our volunteers are working hard at staying healthy. We check their temperature before rehearsals and performances, and they aren’t allowed to participate if they have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For the safety of our performers and other TA guests, if you are experiencing any fever or COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend. We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund.
*Restrooms will be monitored by Theatre Alliance volunteers, as they will need to be sanitized after each use.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance
