Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Announces Inaugural Rainbow High Pride Theatre Festival
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, in partnership with PrideWS and OUT at the Movies, is positively bursting with excitement to announce the FIRST EVER Rainbow High Pride Theatre Festival! This soon-to-be annual event is sponsored by Replacements, Ltd. And Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Throughout the month of June, we will be presenting pieces that have themes, characters, situations, and messages that center on universal experiences for the LGBTQIA+ community. All audiences are welcome and encouraged to participate (as age-appropriate, per show basis).
“Our hope is to engage in conversation, build community, and to spread the powerful artistry harnessed in live theatrical events. And to entertain, of course! Each year, we plan to get bigger and better and share our Pride throughout the Triad and beyond.” says Artistic Director, Jamie Lawson.
The Rainbow High Pride Theatre Festival aims to spotlight live stage productions of compelling and entertaining stories of LGBTQIA+ experiences. And this year’s performance schedule has something for everyone!
Performance Schedule:
Naked Boys Singing!
Presented at Theatre Alliance
Saturday June 4th 11:30pm
Saturday June 11th 2pm
Saturday June 11th 11:30pm
Saturday June 18th 11:30pm
Friday June 24th 11:30pm
Saturday June 25th 11:30pm
The title says it all in the international smash hit musical comedy Naked Boys Singing! This hilarious musical revue features 15 original songs, a bevy of gorgeous and talented men, and no clothes – a winning combination if ever there was one! From the sassy opening number Gratuitous Nudity to the screamingly funny Bliss of a Bris, audiences and critics the world over have hailed Naked Boys Singing! as a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.
* MUST BE 18+ (this show contains nudity)—IDs checked
Kinky Boots
Friday June 10th 8pm
Saturday June 11th 8pm
Sunday June 12th 2pm
Thursday June 16th at 8pm
Friday June 17th at 8pm
Saturday June 18th at 8pm
Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.
Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.
Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical
Thursday June 23rd 8pm
Friday June 24th 8pm
Saturday June 25th 8pm
Sunday June 26th 2pm
Rulers of their elite Manhattan prep school, Sebastian and Kathryn have placed a mischievous bet: Can Sebastian successfully deflower the innocent Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s daughter? As their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at Manchester Prep, the two devilish step-siblings become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance in this raucous jukebox throwback.
Featuring powerhouse vocalists singing your favorite throwback hits by artists like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, ‘NSYNC, and, of course, Britney Spears, this sexy, hilarious, and so-very-cruel musical is “the ultimate night out”
* Cruel Intentions is Rated R for adult situations, strong language
The Inheritance, Part One (STAGED READING)
Sat - Jun 25, 2022 - 10:00am EDT
THIS IS THE FIRST OF TWO FULL-LENGTH PLAY STAGED READINGS, PERFORMED ON A SINGLE DAY. (Running time for each play is roughly 3 hours, 15 minutes)
WINNER! 4 TONY AWARDS® including BEST PLAY
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide—with explosive results.
Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, THE INHERITANCE asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
The Inheritance, Part Two (STAGED READING)
Sat - Jun 25, 2022 - 2:00pm EDT
THIS IS THE SECOND OF TWO FULL-LENGTH PLAY STAGED READINGS
WINNER! 4 TONY AWARDS® including BEST PLAY
Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, it’s the new play critics rave, “will make you laugh, then cry, then shake your head at its sheer, brilliant audacity.” (City AM)
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- TIKTOK: @wstheatrealliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
