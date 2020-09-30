WINSTON-SALEM, NC (September 29, 2020)– The Winston-Salem Symphony is presenting Limoncello, a fundraising event on Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a WSS musicians and comedy duo, Low & Lower. The concert will stream online from the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and will perform to a small number of in-person guests.
2020 has brought loads of lemons and the Winston-Salem Symphony is making LimonCello out of them. Join members of the Winston-Salem Symphony for a night of LimonCello—a tart blend of music and laughter with America’s No. 1 cello/double bass comedy duo, Low & Lower, as they present A Series of Unfortunate Musical Events. Low & Lower are Winston-Salem Symphony principal cellist Brooks Whitehouse and principal double bassist Paul Sharpe.
Attendees can participate in this fundraising event from the comfort of their home by purchasing online streaming access or they can host a Watch Party for 8. Special surprise LimonCello Party Packs can be added to the order for a taste of festive fun. For more information, visit wssymphony.orgor call 336-464-0145.
LimonCello is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem, 1703 Restaurant, Goslin Printing, Sunshine Beverages, and Lowes Foods. Additional sponsors of the Winston-Salem Symphony include Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Sponsor Mrs. Charles M. Howell; Symphony Unbound/ Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; and generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, will begin its 74th season in October 2020. The Symphony announced their 20/21 season in March 2020, but at the time was unaware how much the world would change. The Symphony has adapted, and is proud to announce a season reimagined, beginning with a fresh slate of concert offerings for the fall, most of which will be presented in a digital platform for live-streaming events, called Stage Pass. Stage Pass holders will have access to live-streamed concerts, interviews with musicians and other guests, and behind-the-scenes extras. The Symphony will kick off its fall season in October with the theme London Calling, which will featuremusic from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London.” The season continues in November with American Landscapes featuring Aaron Copeland’s Appalachian Spring, Dan Locklair’s In Memory, and Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without sparkling lights, presents under the tree, and the anticipation of gathering with friends and family. A Carolina Christmas: Unwrapped will plan to unwrap Christmas one carol at a time in late November, recorded live at The Ramkat. In honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday and the community wide BTHVN Rocks Winston-Salem collaboration, the Winston-Salem Symphony and the Moravian Music Foundation are coming together for this special performance in December. The Moravian Music Foundation has a rare first edition of Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony in its archives; this concert will feature a string sextet arrangement of this beautiful work. Additionally, the Symphony will include the first Ignite Family Series, the fall 2020 Etherbound release, behind the scenes footage, and a series of music education videos about the composers, musicians, and pieces of music you love.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and Truist; Music Director Sponsor Mrs. Charles M. Howell; Symphony Unbound/ Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.