WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 2, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony today announced plans to postpone its September 2021 performances of The Chevalier and the Ignite Family Series Green Eggs & Ham concert. These postponements are in response to the rapidly rising number of new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases resulting from the highly transmissible Delta variant. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Symphony’s first commitment has been to protect the health and safety of our community. The Symphony will announce rescheduled 2022 dates for The Chevalier and Green Eggs & Ham in the coming weeks.
About the postponement of The Chevalier, President and CEO Merritt Vale said, “The Chevalier – A Play with Music is a production that the Winston-Salem Symphony has been looking forward to presenting for over a year. A partnership with director/playwright Bill Barclay and his innovative company, Concert Theatre Works, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Authoring Action, our September performances were to be the world premiere of this powerful play. A labor of love for all involved, we look forward to announcing rescheduled dates for these performances in 2022, when we hope the pandemic will no longer disrupt our ability to share this very special experience with our entire community.”
About postponement of Green Eggs & Ham, Vale said, “It is also disappointing to have to delay the inaugural performance of the Symphony’s new Ignite Family Series. Given the impact of the Delta variant on younger people and the fact that many of the children we looked forward to welcoming to Green Eggs & Ham are presently not eligible for the protection from vaccines, our commitment to health and safety had to prevail. As with The Chevalier, we look forward to announcing a rescheduled 2022 date for this concert as soon as possible.”
Ticket holders to The Chevalier and Green Eggs & Ham will receive an email with information regarding their purchases. Ticket holders can have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled performance or exchange the value of their tickets for another concert this season. Ticket holders also have the option to return their ticket as a donation and will receive a tax letter for the value of the tickets. All ticket donations, exchanges, and refunds must be made by October 29, 2021. For questions about ticketing options or other questions, please email boxoffice@wssymphony.org or call (336) 464-0145
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2021-22 season will begin on October 2 and 3 with The Lark Ascending, the first concert of its Classics Series. The conductor for the opening concert cycle will be announced soon.
About Winston-Salem Symphony Pandemic Safety Protocols
The Symphony’s pandemic safety protocols will continue to evolve as required. Protocols are informed by the pandemic’s regional impact, collaboration with performance venue and education partners, and evolving guidance and mandates from local, state, and national health officials. The Symphony recently joined a growing coalition of local arts organizations and performing arts venues across North Carolina in adopting enhanced safety protocols to ensure that we protect the ability to safely present live musical performances.
Beginning on October 1 and until further notice, all patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 72 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Furthermore, the City of Winston-Salem reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor events beginning on Friday, August 20, and masks will be required at all Winston-Salem Symphony performances while the mandate is in effect.
For the most up-to-date information on the Symphony’s COVID-19 safety protocols, please refer to the website at wssymphony.org/covid19/.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season, aptly entitled Kaleidoscope, celebrates everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create. The Classics Series includes a wide range of powerful music showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, recent compositions by living composers, and much more. The Music that Pops Seriesincludes crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers, the return of A Carolina Christmas, and a celebration of film music. As part of the 2021-22 season, the Winston-Salem Symphony is launching the IgniteFamily Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
