Winston-Salem Symphony Celebrates Film Music in “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains” Pops Concert and “Superhero Soundtrack” Family Concert
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 9, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Music that Pops concert entitled The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains on April 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The celebration of film music will continue the next day, Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m., with an Ignite Family Series concert for the whole family entitled Superhero Soundtrack. Both concerts will take place at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road NW in Winston-Salem.
Under the baton of Guest Conductor Stuart Chafetz, who is celebrated by orchestras and audiences around the country for creating fun and innovative performances, the Music that Pops concert, The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains, will feature heroic film music by John Williams, Danny Elfman, Hans Zimmer, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Michael Giacchino, and more. Attendees will enjoy time-honored classics and recent favorites as the orchestra swings into action with these icons of the silver screen, including music from films including The Avengers, Captain America, Spider-Man, X-Men, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Incredibles.
On Sunday, April 10, the Winston-Salem Symphony and conductor Stuart Chafetz will continue the fun with some of the same exciting superhero themes as the night before but in a shorter performance perfect for young concert-goers ages 4 and up. Attendees are encouraged to dust off their cape and come dressed as their favorite superhero (or villain) for this Ignite Family Series concert.
The Sounds of Cinema tickets begin at $25 and Superhero Soundtrack youth tickets begin at $18. Tickets are available by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.
Stuart Chafetz is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Columbus Symphony and the newly appointed Principal Pops Conductor of the Chautauqua and Marin Symphonies. Chafetz, a conductor celebrated for his dynamic and engaging podium presence, is increasingly in demand with orchestras across the continent, and this season, Chafetz will be on the podium in Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Naples, Philly Pops, Cincinnati Pops, and Pittsburgh. He enjoys a special relationship with The Phoenix Symphony where he leads multiple programs annually.
He previously held posts as resident conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and associate conductor of the Louisville Orchestra. As principal timpanist of the Honolulu Symphony for 20 years, Chafetz would also conduct the annual Nutcracker performances with Ballet Hawaii and principals from the American Ballet Theatre. It was during that time that Chafetz led numerous concerts with the Maui Symphony and Pops. He has led numerous Spring Ballet performances at the world-renowned Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. In the summers, Chafetz spends his time at the Chautauqua Institution, where he conducts the annual Fourth of July and Opera Pops. Chafetz holds a bachelor’s degree in music performance from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and a master’s from the Eastman School of Music.
This concert and the Winston-Salem Symphony are supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Season Sponsor Mrs. Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Sponsors Chris & Mike Morykwas; Orchestra Sponsor Two Men and a Truck; and Guest Conductor Sponsor Kilpatrick Townsend; as well as the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary across 2022. The Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season includes the Classics Series, showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, and recent compositions by living composers; The Music that Pops Series, including crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers and a celebration of film music; and the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
