WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 24, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony today announced the resignation of Music Director Timothy Redmond, effective immediately.
About his resignation, Maestro Redmond said, “Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes. I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out. I shall miss everyone more than I can say, and I’m enormously proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”
“The dedication of this community, the commitment of our wonderful musicians, and the passion of the staff and many volunteers who support the Symphony were all things that drew me to this position and make it difficult to leave. While I realize the timing of my decision is not ideal, I believe this will ultimately be the best for the Symphony and for me. I wish my many friends and colleagues the very best and will continue to celebrate the accomplishments of this fine organization as it begins its 75th Anniversary season.”
Board Chair Carol Reeve said, “Timothy Redmond has made significant contributions to the growth and visibility of the Winston-Salem Symphony since his appointment following an international search in June of 2019. With his experience and commitment to artistic excellence, music education, and community engagement, Tim brought a renewed sense of excitement and energy to the Winston-Salem Symphony. He raised the profile of our orchestra and community through creative programming and artistic partnerships.”
President and CEO Merritt Vale added, “Tim’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic was critical to the Symphony’s ability to continue serving our local community and expanding our reach across the globe. He played an instrumental role in the tremendous expansion of our digital presence, something that we will continue to enhance for existing and new audiences. We have learned a great deal from Tim, and he will be missed.”
The Symphony will be announcing plans for 2021-2022 season guest conductors in the coming weeks.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Winston-Salem Symphony is delighted to be launching its 2021–22 performance season. Aptly entitled Kaleidoscope, the exciting upcoming season will celebrate everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create. The Classics Series includes a wide range of powerful music from the beauty of Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, and Shostakovich to contemporary composers like Thomas Adès. In addition, the last Classics concert of the season will feature the truly unique global sensation, Igudesman & Joo, who will surprise and delight audiences with their musical artistry, wit, and irreverent humor. World-renowned guest artists for the Classics Series include Steven Moeckel (violin), Michael Lewin (piano), Alexandra Dariescu (piano), and global superstar Branford Marsalis (saxophone). Music that Pops concerts include crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers as well as the return of A Carolina Christmas, featuring the Camel City Jazz Orchestra. As part of the 2021-22 season, the Winston-Salem Symphony is launching the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family. Combining the narrative of theater with the magic of music, three concerts have been specifically designed to entertain and inspire listeners of all ages. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
