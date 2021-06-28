WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 24, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, with Music Director Timothy Redmond, is delighted to announce that it will be welcoming audiences back to the concert hall for thrilling performances in the 2022–22 season. Entitled Kaleidoscope, the exciting upcoming season will celebrate everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create.
“We can’t wait to see you all in the concert halls beginning in September,” said Redmond. “It is hard to express how much we have missed performing live before you all. There is nothing like feeling the support and enthusiasm of our audiences. We think that Kaleidoscope is the perfect name for this season as we will be able to enjoy live music, in brilliant color, once again. In addition, we’re thrilled to be celebrating our 75th Anniversary in 2022.”
“I think you’ll find the selection of music to be varied, exciting, and dynamic with offerings that will appeal to a wide range of people,” he said. “The Classics Series includes everything from the beauty of Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, and Shostakovich to contemporary composers like Thomas Adès. In addition, the last Classics concert of the season will feature the truly unique global sensation, Igudesman & Joo, who will surprise and delight us with their musical artistry, wit, and irreverent humor. World-renowned guest artists for the Classics Series include Steven Moeckel (violin), Michael Lewin (piano), Alexandra Dariescu (piano), and global superstar Branford Marsalis (saxophone). Pops concerts include crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers as well as the return of A Carolina Christmas, featuring the Camel City Jazz Orchestra.”
“I also want to draw everyone’s attention to ‘The Chevalier,’ which will be performed in September,” Redmond added. “This play is an exciting collaborative production with the Symphony, Concert Theatre Works, and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. It chronicles a period during the life of 18th-century Black violinist, composer, swordsman, and activist, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. You’ll be fascinated by the brilliance of this archetypal Renaissance man.
As part of the 2021-22 season, the Winston-Salem Symphony is launching the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family. Combining the narrative of theater with the magic of music, three concerts have been specifically designed to entertain and inspire listeners of all ages.
“I’m very excited about the new Ignite Family Series, which will not only be great fun for the whole family but will also give me a chance to introduce my brother to the Winston-Salem community,” Redmond said. “He will be performing with me for My Great Orchestral Adventure, which we are bringing to you from the Royal Albert Hall in London. Other Ignite programs include Green Eggs and Ham and Piece of the Puzzle.”
“We want to remind everyone that we have made an important change to our Classics Series concert schedule,” said E. Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President & CEO. “Classics Series concerts will be held on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon rather than Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night. We announced this change for the 2020-21 season, but since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our concerts, we wanted to bring this to your attention once again. We realize this is a big change and rest assured we came to decision after extensive consideration. The decision was the result of 18 months of professionally facilitated focus groups and many hours of discussions with subscribers, musicians, supporters, and artistic partners.
“This change enables us to further elevate your concert experiences, offering a higher quality of musicianship, more exceptional guest artists, and unmatched Saturday night experiences in Winston-Salem’s downtown,” Vale continued. “The Saturday evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. and will be full Classics Series concerts with all of the great music you have come to expect from the Winston-Salem Symphony. The orchestra will play the exact same program again on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.”
As the Winston-Salem Symphony returns to the concert hall, it is committed to a safe and positive concert experience. Symphony staff and volunteers will work with venues to ensure enhanced cleaning and sanitation and will continue to adhere to all local, state, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
Subscriber benefits for the 2021-22 season will include access to the Symphony’s streaming performances, so anyone who feels uncomfortable returning to in-person events right away can still enjoy the Winston-Salem Symphony from the comfort of their home. Updated safety guidance and information will be shared with ticketholders before each performance and will be posted online at wssymphony.org/covid19.
Subscriptions are on sale now and can be purchased online now at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145. Single tickets will go on sale August 2.
The Winston-Salem Symphony 2021–22 Season
Classic Series
The Lark Ascending
October 2, 2021 | 7:30 PM
October 3, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Steven Moeckel Violin
Sibelius Symphony No. 7
Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
Sandresky Gaudeamus
Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5
Join the Winston-Salem Symphony for a soaring performance that showcases the power of orchestral music: reflective, exciting, and inspiring. Violinist Steven Moeckel returns for a rousing performance of Vaughan Williams’s uplifting Lark Ascending. Experience Sibelius’s sublime one-movement Symphony No. 7 and Vaughan Williams’s serene Symphony No. 5. Margaret Sandresky’s Gaudeamus will take you to celebratory heights, honoring the Symphony’s 75th anniversary, Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary, and Sandresky’s 100th birthday. This piece was co-commissioned by Salem Academy and College and the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Wild(e) Dreams
November 13, 2021 | 7:30 PM
November 14, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Michael Lewin Piano
Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1
Adès Three Studies from Couperin
Schreker The Birthday of the Infanta
Imagine opening a door to a world of musical brilliance you’ve never experienced before. Franz Schreker’s early ballet could have been a Hollywood film score—but it was the celebrities of 1908 Vienna who were on the red carpet for its premiere. Based on an Oscar Wilde short story, The Birthday of the Infanta launched Schreker’s extraordinary career. Brahms’s emotionally powerful first piano concerto was also the first piece that brought him fame. Between these two mighty pieces is a little musical gem. Superstar British composer Thomas Adès, whose music is being celebrated all over the world in this, his 50th birthday year, takes three miniatures by the French Baroque composer François Couperin and crafts them into an exquisite modern masterpiece, sure to “rêve” you up.
Celebrate
January 8, 2022 | 7:30 PM
January 9, 2022 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Karen Ní Bhroin*, Conductor
Alexandra Dariescu Piano
Shostakovich Festive Overture*
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
Join us to celebrate in style as our 75th year officially begins in 2022! This program kicks off with musical fireworks and brass fanfares a-plenty, courtesy of Shostakovich’s quite breathtakingly exciting Festive Overture. Award-winning Romanian pianist Alexandra Dariescu joins us for Rachmaninoff’s stirring and romantic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The program concludes with Bartók’s beloved Concerto for Orchestra—which showcases every section of the Symphony. Its boisterous folk tunes will keep you partying well beyond the concert!
Marsalis
March 5, 2022 | 7:30 PM
March 6, 2022 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Karen Ní Bhroin*, Conductor
Branford Marsalis Saxophone
Gershwin An American in Paris*
Adams Saxophone Concerto
Still Symphony No. 4, “Autochthonous”
Legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis occupies a place in the musical world enjoyed by few others—his reputation as a jazz great is equally matched by his work as a brilliant classical soloist. In this all-American program, he headlines with a Saxophone Concerto by one of the world’s most-performed living composers, John Adams, (who also happens to be celebrating his 75th birthday in 2021!). The joyous exuberance (complete with tuned taxi horns) of An American in Paris depicts bustling city life. William Grant Still’s sumptuous 1947 Fourth Symphony is a true celebration of the spirit of the American people.
The Creation
April 23, 2022 | 7:30 PM
April 24, 2022 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus
Christopher Gilliam Director
Haydn The Creation
While visiting England in the late 1700s, Haydn was overwhelmed by his first experiences of hearing Handel’s oratorios, inspiring him to compose a choral work of his own. Haydn’s rich tapestry of harmony, orchestration, and word-painting brings to life the texts of Genesis, Psalms, and Milton’s Paradise Lost in a way unparalleled throughout history. The Creation is a work of the Enlightenment in which science and religion sit happily side by side. Haydn’s inspired music depicts both the majesty of the universe and the mystery of the Divine.
Happy
May 21, 2022 | 7:30 PM
May 22, 2022 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Igudesman & Joo
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Happiness! Is that not what we are all looking for? Well, look no further, because classical music’s comedy megastars Igudesman and Joo are bringing their hilarious brand of musical mayhem to Winston-Salem with this unmissable show entitled, simply, Happy. The ultra-virtuosic violin and piano duo have reached an audience of millions thanks to their brilliant YouTube videos that combine all your favorites from Strauss, Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky (often all at the same time) with their own signature humor. The list of artists Igudesman and Joo have worked with reads like a GRAMMY awards list—everyone from Billy Joel and Hans Zimmer to John Malkovich.
A 75th Anniversary Gala will take place on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Pops Series
Pops Concerts Location: R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.
A Carolina Christmas with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra
November 27, 2021 | 7:30 PM
November 28, 2021 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Timothy Redmond & Karen Ní Bhroin Conductors
Start spreading the news! The holidays wouldn’t be the same without sparkling lights, gifts under the tree, and the anticipation of gathering with friends and family. Join the Winston-Salem Symphony and Camel City Jazz Orchestra in a festive Christmastime concert with favorites by The Rat Pack, Nelson Riddle, Duke Ellington, and more. Holiday traditions continue with our joyous carol sing-along and even a visit from Santa.
Steep Canyon Rangers
February 5, 2022 | 7:30 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Karen Ní Bhroin Conductor
North Carolina’s GRAMMY-winning, cutting edge bluegrass stars return to the Winston-Salem Symphony stage for a night of foot-stomping favorites, plus a few new recently released barn burners to boot. Riding high on their latest chart-busting release, Arm in Arm, the Rangers are sure to get you out of your seats and dancing in the aisles. It’s gonna be a big ol’ time.
Sounds of Cinema: Heroes & Villains
April 9, 2022 | 7:30 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Timothy RedmondConductor
From Batman to Bond, and from Darth Vader to Jaws, you can be sure that it’s the heroes and villains who get all the best music! After our sell-out film concerts of 2019, we return to the music of the big screen for this celebration of the very best of Hollywood. Put on your superhero costume—or summon the dark side if you’d rather—get your popcorn ready and enjoy an evening of film favorites.
Ignite Family Series
Green Eggs & Ham
September 26, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Hanesbrands Theatre @ The Arts Council
Timothy RedmondConductor
Kids, parents, all the “fam:”
You’ll LOVE this concert, Sam-I-Am!
Gather round as we flip the switch on IGNITE—our brand new family concert series. And what better way to start than with Rob Kapilow’s brilliant setting of Dr. Seuss’s time-honored classic, Green Eggs and Ham.
Piece of the Puzzle
February 6, 2022 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Timthy Redmond Conductor
When you listen to an orchestra, have you ever wondered how it works? There are so many people playing at the same time; how do they manage that? And how does the conductor really make music come to life? Join the Winston-Salem Symphony and explore each section of the orchestra to discover the pieces of the musical puzzle! This concert was created especially for the Winston-Salem Symphony and the London Symphony Orchestra. This concert is sensory friendly.s
My Great Orchestral Adventure
April 10, 2022 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Tom Redmond Presenter
Oh no! Our conductor is stuck in the past! Travel on an adventure through the centuries, as the Winston-Salem Symphony becomes a musical time machine, and help us rescue Tim Redmond in time for the concert! We’ll be singing and dancing, and best of all, a full symphony orchestra will bring our adventure to life. With your help and the magic of the Winston-Salem Symphony, we might just make it! Will you join us in this symphonic race against time? The Winston-Salem Symphony is proud to present the U.S. premiere of My Great Orchestral Adventure, which comes direct from London’s Royal Albert Hall, where Tim Redmond and his brother Tom present this critically acclaimed, sell-out concert series.
Additional Concerts
The Chevalier: A Play with Music
Music by Joseph Bologne and Bill Barclay
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 | 7:30 PM
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
A collaboration of Concert Theatre Works, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, and the Winston-Salem Symphony
Bill Barclay Writer & Director
Timothy RedmondConductor
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was one of history’s most accomplished men. He was the archetypal Renaissance man: a gentleman of the nobility, champion fencer, general of Europe’s first Black military regiment, crusader against slavery, virtuoso violinist, and a composer whose works were celebrated by the greatest musicians of his age. Bill Barclay’s play with music portrays Bologne in a deservedly heroic light: as a friend to a young Mozart, as an enlightening mentor to Marie Antoinette, and above all as a true patriot of equality—an ideal that shines even through the fabric of his music. The Winston-Salem Symphony is proud to present the world premiere of this powerful story.
Choral Surprise
FALL 2021
WS Symphony Chorus
Christopher Gilliam Director
In 1971, the Singers’ Guild merged with the Winston-Salem Symphony, and the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus was born. For the past 50 years, the Chorus has presented intimate and moving concerts showcasing iconic works from the choral repertoire. Do not miss this opportunity to experience the very best choral music our community has to offer.
Messiah
December 7, 2021| 7:30 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Timothy Redmond Conductor
Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus
Christopher GilliamDirector
A Christmastime tradition unlike any other returns for a live performance in the beautiful sanctuary of Centenary United Methodist Church. Enjoy the sublime baroque artistry of Handel's oratorio, truly one of music's most inspiring works, as a perfect beginning to the holiday season
Concert for Community—FREE!
February 26, 2022| 3:00 PM
Wait Chapel, Wake Forest University
Timothy Redmond and Karen Ní BhroinConductors
Winners of the Peter Perret Youth Talent Search
Our annual, admission-free showcase features a large orchestra led by Youth Symphony members paired with their professional counterparts in the Winston-Salem Symphony, plus exciting concerto performances by today’s rising stars. And as is tradition, the concert begins with the world premiere performance of a new work by a young local composer. It is a wonderful late-winter family experience not to be missed!
Youth Orchestras/Education Program
Summer Festival Concert
August 14, 2021 | 3:00 PM
R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
Making their first in-person appearances since March 2020, the talented students of the Youth Orchestras Program present an afternoon of music polished and honed during an intensive, fun summertime learning experience.
Fall Extravaganza
November 14, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Enjoy this inspiring evening as all four Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestras perform varied repertoire onstage at the Stevens Center.
Youth Philharmonic @ FOX8 Holiday Concert
December 18, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
This beautiful holiday pre-concert is presented by the Youth Philharmonic before the Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert. Admission is free with a donation of canned or nonperishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Pantry.
P.L.A.Y. Music Spring Seminario Concert
March 5, 2022 | 3:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
Join exceptional young performers for a concert like no other! The Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth Music (P.L.A.Y. Music) is the Winston-Salem Symphony’s El Sistema-inspired strings program with an emphasis on teaching the whole child: head, heart, and hands. Our youngest players demonstrate basic music skills and beginner violin technique, while our intermediate and advanced performers showcase short pieces for combined ensembles.
Youth Philharmonic and Chamber Sinfonia
March 6, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Stevens Center of the UNCSA
A kaleidoscope of sound awaits you on this program featuring the talents of some of our youngest players! Enjoy a colorful bloom of music on the eve of spring.
Spring Finale
April 24, 2022 | 7:00 PM
R. J. Reynolds Auditorium
Join us for the season finale of our four Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra ensembles. See our students from Premiere Strings through to Youth Symphony showcasing their talents and performing the best of their 2021–22 season.
Please note that all dates and programs are subject to change.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
The Winston-Salem Symphony acknowledges the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis and the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the pandemic. Though the Symphony is working diligently to create safe alternatives to a typical season, the organization is prepared to respond if circumstances necessitate changes to its musical offerings. Should the Symphony need to cancel or reschedule concerts outlined in this press release, the Symphony will communicate with Stage Pass holders through traditional communication mechanisms.
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, under Music Director Timothy Redmond, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist Wealth and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Etherbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
