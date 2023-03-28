Winston-Salem Fairgrounds 2023 Indoor Concert Series
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MARCH 27, 2023)—Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31 for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds 2023 Indoor Concert Series. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and at Fairgrounds Box Office located at the Annex, 414 Deacon Blvd. The concerts will take place at the Annex Theatre, which can seat up to 2,300 guests, from May through August and will include six performances with 11 artists. More than 40,000 guests have attended since the Fairgrounds Concert Series began in 2017.
May 13--7 pm The Family Stone with Envision
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, R&B Pioneer Award Winner, and original founding member of Sly & The Family Stone Jerry Martini, along with Phunne Stone (the multi-talented daughter of Sly Stone and the late Cynthia Robinson) bringing the music of the first inter-racial inter-gender, mainstream band in Rock & Roll history: the chart topping hits of Sly & The Family Stone.
These funksters are joined by the powerful voice of Swang Stewart on vocals, bringing a message of peace, love, and social consciousness, through musical harmony with some of the funkiest players of all time. Big Guns of Funk like Nate Wingfield on the Guitar, Jimmy McKinney on keys, Frank Klepacki on Drums, and Blaise Sison on bass adding the proper pocket to the raw Family Stone sound.
They will present an explosive set of their Psychedelic Funk classic hits of the 60s and 70s. The raw, unfiltered original sound that became part of the essential building blocks of many, if not most, of the great modern artists toolkits. Sampled and covered by major artists around the world, the influence of their music and sound is immeasurable in the development of modern music as we know it today.
June 16--7:30 pm Anthony Hamilton with The Womack Sisters
Anthony Hamilton is an R&B/soul/”neo-soul” singer and songwriter who rose to fame with his 2003 second album “Comin’ from Where I’m From,” which featured the singles “Comin’ from Where I’m From,” “Charlene,” and “I’m a Mess.” “Soulife” was released in June 2005 by Rhino Records. The album is composed of songs recorded during the early part of Hamilton’s career.
“Ain’t Nobody Worryin” was released on December 13, 2005 by SoSoDef/Zomba Label Group. In 2007, another compilation album, “Southern Comfort,” was released and featured songs written and recorded during a similar period. A year later, in December 2008, he released another album, “The Point of It All.” At the BET Awards of 2006, Anthony Hamilton was nominated for and won the BETJ “Cool Like That” Award. He has also received a 2009 Grammy for a tribute performance to Al Green.
June 24--7 pm Clint Black with Presley Barker
His is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, “Killin' Time.” He followed that with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the '90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Where Are You Now," "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain" and "Nothin' But the Taillights," part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.
Along the way, Black has sold more than 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a Grammy, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He continued to tour throughout North America in 2019 as he celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Killin’ Time.”
July 21--7:30 pm John Anderson (acoustic set) and The Kentucky Headhunters
The Kentucky Headhunters is an American country rock band. It was founded in 1968 as Itchy Brother, which comprised brothers Richard Young (rhythm guitar, vocals) and Fred Young (drums) along with Greg Martin (lead guitar, vocals) and Anthony Kenney (bass guitar, vocals). The Young brothers and Martin began performing as The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986, adding brothers Ricky Lee Phelps (lead vocals, harmonica) and Doug Phelps (bass guitar, backing vocals) to the membership.
The Kentucky Headhunters were named the best new vocal group of 1990 by the Academy of Country Music and were nominated for the same award by the Country Music Association. Kentucky Headhunters published their most famous album “The Best Of The Kentucky Headhunters: Still Pickin,” which features some of the most listened to songs from the Kentucky Headhunters discography.
John Anderson is an American country music singer and songwriter with a successful career that has lasted more than 40 years. Starting in 1977 with the release of his first single, "I've Got a Feelin',” Anderson has charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including five number ones: ”Wild and Blue,” “Swingin',” “Black Sheep,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Money in the Bank.” He has also recorded 22 studio albums on several labels. His latest album, “Years,” was released on April 10, 2020, on the Easy Eye Sound label and was produced by Nashville veteran producer David Ferguson and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
August 18--7:30 pm Diamond Rio w/ Mo Pitney
Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Diamond Rio consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals). Diamond Rio recently released “I Made It,” their tenth studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs.
The band known for playing every note on every album recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary, has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week no. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five Gold albums, released an autobiography–and with zero band member changes. Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1,000,000 for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
August 19--7 pm Morris Day and the Time
With his dynamic dancing and smooth yet gutsy, vocals, Morris Day played an essential role in the development of the Twin City dance/club sound of the 1980s. A founding member of Prince's band, the Time, in 1981, he remained with the group until 1984 when he launched his solo career. Returning for the first time in 1988, he performed and recorded with the Time from 1990 until 1991 and since 1995.
Day's involvement with Prince traces back to 1980 when his composition "Partyup," originally recorded when he was a member of the Enterprise, was covered on Prince's Dirty Mind album. Releasing his debut solo album, Color of Success, in 1985, Day reached his apex with his second solo album, Daydreaming, two years later. Produced by ex-Time members Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, the album included the chart-topping R&B tune "Fishnet." Day released his third solo album, Guaranteed, in 1992. After Guaranteed, Day toured on-again, off-again without any new product. He finally returned to record store racks in 2004 with It's About Time a mostly live album with a few new studio cuts, one including a guest appearance by rapper E-40. Day has appeared in such films as Prince's autobio-pic, Purple Rain, in 1984, and New Attitude in 1990.
