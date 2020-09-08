Featured photo by Mike Bennett of Professor B Studios
P
op pianist William Nesmith’s debut single, “Just Love,” will be popping up on streaming services next Friday. The release marks an official solo introduction into the recording realm for the songwriter-turned-performer. With an ear for pop music and a knack for stumbling onto productive accidents, he’s ready to introduce himself as a proper pop artist. A classically trained pianist who’s been tickling the keys since childhood, Nesmith fancied himself solely as a writer until the urging of colleagues in songwriter-circles pushed him on to the stage, opening for Driftwood, in 2017. By 2019, his calendar charted over 200 gigs that year alone.
Taking his talent and penchant for broad appeal, Nesmith shed the corporate world and is creating a catalog. The single is a tangible step as he works toward something like an album at his own pace while picking up awards and fans along the way.
“My plan is to drop singles every couple of weeks,” Nesmith explained. “That way, I can share messages and inspirations for each song, and hopefully carry listeners on a journey. Maybe sometime next year, I can release a physical collection. But for now, I’m just curious to see how people respond, and I’ll adjust accordingly.”
He’s gotten plenty of positive responses thus far, winning the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Songwriter Standoff in 2018, placing first in Doodad Farm’s 60-Second Song Contest; and recently placing second in four categories of YES! Weekly’s 2020 Triad’s Best reader poll for “Best Musician,” “Best Vocalist,” “Best Piano Player,” and “Best Songwriter.” The latter he considers a true honor. “I’m a songwriter, singer and keys player— in that order,” he insisted. As a songwriter, Nesmith finds power in pop. “There’s nothing like a pop chorus to bring people together,” he explained. “It’s bubbly and fun and electrifying. And the possibilities are endless in terms of instrumentation. Synths, guitars, keys, random objects, whatever you want!”
Going beyond bubblegum fluff, Nesmith’s music is based on true experiences and raw feelings. Regardless, his “pop brain” sensibilities evoke enduring optimism. The goal takes listeners on a ride they won’t want to get off— even through the dark songs and dark times.
In that vein, Nesmith noted, “Just Love” is all about letting go. “By removing self-doubt and fear of failure or rejection from your life, you can become the best version of yourself and inspire others along the way,” he said.
Produced by Connor Holcombe of 7 City Recording, the single’s origins are rooted in Nesmith trying to write a wedding-style love song. But the tension in the piano riff didn’t harken romance. Using the advice of fellow artist Chris Smith (aka FITUMI), Nesmith switched the subject. “And it grew into this story of overcoming obstacles to become your best self,” Nesmith explained with the lyrics: running into the flames, standing against the waves.
Nesmith rides those waves with a bubbly effervescence, personified by his array of goofy stage glasses, which he changes during performances to match the songs— a collection of which spans more than 100 pairs. “I’ve got a battery-operated pair with wipers and lights,” he noted of a personal favorite. “It’s fun for my mashup of ‘Rain on Me’ and ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain?’”
The party shades exhibit his sort of controlled outrageousness, matching the belty tunes he enjoys most. As a kid, he loved The Temptations; and these days, he continues in the cool falsetto footsteps of Eddie Kendricks, while hitting notes reminiscent of pop icons Stevie Wonder, Sam Smith, or Bruno Mars.
“My dream of dreams is to be a hit writer with the likes of Max Martin, Sia, or Ryan Tedder,” Nesmith noted. “To see that community value my original songs gives me validation and confidence to keep going,” he added of the songwriter circles, which fuel his artistic drive.
It was through those circles Nesmith grew from a writer to the artist he is today. He’s quick to bestow gratitude to the folks at Doodad Farm, the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Gate City Songwriters, and The North Carolina Songwriters Co-op.
Though “Just Love” marks his first recording experience totally solo, Nesmith has co-written for releases by Lauren Light, as well as Wes Lauterbach and Zane Frye (emo-rockers in LOWBORN,) with one of the songs appearing in an episode of the Hulu Original show, Marvel’s Runaways.
As for performing, the pandemic paused activities through the summer, Nesmith’s calendar is coming back to life with brewery shows and a slot in the Bynum Front Porch Winter Music series. He’s also working on a “5n5 Songwriting Challenge” presented by Song Fancy, headed up by Nashville artist Sarah Spencer, where writers compose five songs in five days using provided prompts. He expects to begin producing one of those songs for release sometime next month.
But first, William Nesmith pops off his debut single, “Just Love,” on Sept. 18 via streaming platforms.
