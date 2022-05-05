Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots Opens at SECCA June 16

Diné (Navajo) Photographer and Community Engagement Artist Explores Environmental Justice, Institutional Racism, and Indigenous Futurism

(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots, a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, from June 16 through December 11, 2022 in SECCA's Main Gallery.

An opening reception with the artist will be held on Thursday, June 16 from 5–8pm. The reception is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation.
Will Wilson, Mexican Hat Disposal Cell Redux, Halchita, Utah, Navajo Nation, 2019.
A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Will Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental both in technique and approach. His works utilize cutting edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, ranging from augmented reality and drone photography to tintypes. This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the last two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism, and indigenous futurism.

"As artists and agents of Indigenous imagination, we are more than our shared histories of colonization," said artist Will Wilson. "There are other aspects of our experience that we must express and convey and these expressions must be received with respect. This necessity requires that we tell our stories well, with the vision of a people who understand the generative power of representation. It is in this particular process of self-expression that we practice Native representational sovereignty."
Will Wilson: AIR / Survey, installation view, Visual Arts Center, The University of Texas at Austin, 2021. Photo: Sandy Carson.

Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots is supported, in part, by The Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and the Foundation for Contemporary Arts.


AUTO-IMMUNE RESPONSE (AIR)

This project began in 2005 and continues today. In it, a figure known only as The Protagonist navigates a post-apocalyptic landscape populated by Native People. Wilson himself portrays the central figure, a role at once empowering, sacred, and therapeutic. Fusing multiple genres of photography, he confronts historical and intellectual trauma, considering how he has come to embody such trauma.
Will Wilson, Nimkii Osawamick, 2012.
THE CRITICAL INDIGENOUS PHOTOGRAPHIC EXCHANGE (CIPX)

CIPX is an ongoing community-centered practice that convenes indigenous artists, art professionals, government leaders, and the general public in the performative ritual of studio portraits. Wilson employs large format (8x10) wet plate collodion studio photography, the same process that has so deeply influenced our collective understanding of Native American people and our national identity. Augmented reality technology and smart devices map videos to the portraits, connecting the images to the subjects’ voices and perspectives.


CONNECTING THE DOTS

Most Americans know the story of the Navajo Code Talkers, who used the unwritten language as code to help win World War II. Lesser known, but arguably more consequential, is that the fissile material used in the development and stockpiling of atomic bombs was sourced from Indigenous nations, in particular Navajo Nation. Connecting the Dots is based on a photographic survey of the over 500 Abandoned Uranium Mines (AUMs) located on the Navajo Nation. The AUMs are physical manifestations of a complex and traumatic history, and this project raises awareness the Navajo Nation’s efforts to receive remediation for the uranium extraction that has poisoned the land and impoverished a people. Wilson is creating an unconventional photographic survey using drone-based, aerial, and app-activated photography to empower Diné people to re-story their narrative. The project uncovers environmental and social degradation, but more importantly, it creates a platform for voices of resilience and a vision for restorative systems of economy and memory-making.
Detail of Will Wilson, Auto Immune Response #5, 2004.
ABOUT THE ARTIST

Will Wilson’s art projects center around the continuation and transformation of customary Indigenous cultural practice. He is a Diné photographer and trans-customary artist who spent his formative years living on the Navajo Nation. Wilson studied photography, sculpture, and art history at the University of New Mexico (MFA, Photography, 2002) and Oberlin College (BA, Studio Art and Art History, 1993). In 2007, Wilson won the Native American Fine Art Fellowship from the Eiteljorg Museum, in 2010 the Joan Mitchell Foundation Award for Sculpture, in 2016 the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant for Photography and in 2020 Wilson was the Doran Artist in Residence at the Yale University Art Gallery. Wilson has held visiting professorships at the Institute of American Indian Arts (1999-2000), Oberlin College (2000-01), and the University of Arizona (2006-08). In 2017, Wilson received the NM Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. His work is exhibited and collected internationally. Wilson is Program Head of Photography at Santa Fe Community College.

ABOUT SECCA

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.

SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund. 

For questions and inquiries, please contact Philip Pledger, Director of Marketing, at philip.pledger@secca.org.

