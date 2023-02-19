Will Overman’s From The Bottom Tour February 2023 Will Make Stop at The Flat Iron in Greensboro
[Greensboro, NC, 1/16/23] Central Virginia-based singer-songwriter, Will Overman, is starting the new year on the road, setting out on the From The Bottom Tour. After playing a career high of 77 dates in 2022 and hitting the 100,000 mile mark on his beloved tour van, Kacey, Will looks to push the limits yet again, starting this February in Nashville, TN. He is bringing his electric, full-band show to 14 cities, stopping in Greensboro on February 22nd at Flat Iron - Tickets
Will’s music can be best described as Country-Americana, but it's not your typical Country-Americana sound. Sonically it is restless by nature, always searching for something new, and with Will’s heart-worn lyrics and dynamic vocal delivery, it makes for a memorable mixture that is hard to place but easy to love.
Will’s latest singles tell his own story, while also incorporating other perspectives and experiences, all with a similar thread or vein running through them. The ballad-like first single and namesake of his Heart Pine EP (released Nov. 10, 2022), “Heart Pine” focuses on Will’s personal story of struggle with mental health. The dark and moody “Spend it All” is written from the perspective of someone returning from war and fighting the effects of PTSD, chipping away at the idea that everyone’s fight is the same. Lastly, the energetic and powerful “Dotted Line” encapsulates fighting to get past whatever has been dragging you down. These songs and new ones written over the past almost two years since the release of “The Winemaker’s Daughter” mark a new chapter in Will’s sonic and lyrical journey, a chapter which is ready to start being revealed through the From The Bottom Tour.
“When I started thinking about what to call this tour I asked myself, ‘Where am I right now? What would I title this chapter of Will Overman’s life?’ Due to some personal things on my end, 2022 was one of the hardest years of my life. Combine the previous two years of the pandemic and it’s been a long, tough run. So when I asked myself those questions, the answer was ’the bottom.’ I’m sitting on the bottom of the ocean right now, being still and enjoying the silence… I’m thinking, learning, and looking up at the surface getting ready to make my move. That’s where I am and I think all of us can identify and relate in some way with these deep feelings of heaviness. We’ve all found some kind of bottom the past few years and now we’re all bending our knees, ready to push ourselves towards the surface in a new year, and a new chapter. So that’s what this tour is about: living in the deep, finding gratitude for the pain, and getting ready to swim towards the light.”
Will may be starting from the bottom, but he is at least kicking off of a strong foundation laid in 2022. Not only did Will release new music in 2022 but that music started gaining attention: “Dotted Line” was featured on Spotify’s coveted official “Fresh Finds: Country Music” playlist for 6 weeks, “Heart Pine” was featured on Country Music critic Grady Smith’s Favorite Country Music playlist and received radio airplay in the US and UK. Backed by a record year on the road (77 shows in 2022), the From The Bottom Tour is setting the pace for Will to break through the surface in 2023.
Catch Will Overman and his band at any of these stops on the From The BottomTour:
February & March Tour Dates
2/15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
2/16 - Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom*
2/17 - Harrisonburg, VA @ Clementine Cafe
2/18 - Farmville, VA @ North Street Press Club
2/19 - Roanoke, VA @ The Spot on Kirk**
2/22 - Greensboro, NC @ Flat Iron**
2/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse**
2/24 - Wilmington, NC @ Bourgie Nights**
3/1 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick
3/2 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
3/4 - Charleston, SC @ The Royal American
3/5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall
3/9 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
3/10 - Lynchburg, VA @ Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards
*(supporting Yarn)
**(co-bill with The Mallett Brothers Band)
To watch Will Overman perform “Dotted Line” LIVE,watch on YouTube
For the full list of the tour dates, visit:https://www.willovermanmusic.com/tour
