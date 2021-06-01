THE BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTER MUSICAL TO OPEN TANGER CENTER INAUGURAL BROADWAY SEASON
OCTOBER 6 – 24, 2021
Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce that tickets to WICKED, the first Broadway show on the Tanger Center stage from October 6-24, 2021, will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.
Single tickets for WICKED start at $33 (plus taxes/ticket fees) and will be available via:
- TangerCenter.com
- Ticketmaster.com
- Groups of 10+ now available (TangerCenter.com/groups)
“WICKED shows us there’s no place like home – and we are so proud that WICKED will be the very first Broadway blockbuster to kick off our Broadway series at Tanger Center,” said Managing Director of the Tanger Center Matt Brown. “This caliber of show is going to be such a thrill for Triad audiences, and we are honored to be among the first stops back for this spectacular show.”
To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Tanger Center is keeping up-to-date with state and local health guidelines. To usher patrons safely through our doors, we will be observing increased safety protocols that can be found at TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.
The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”
Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
