Who won the 2021 Road to Memphis Blues Challenge?
T.C. Carter, Cory Luetjen to go on to Memphis in 2022
We are still in awe of all the incredible talent that graced the stage at our 2021 Road To Memphis Blues challenge on yesterday.
It was an amazing evening of live music and truly a celebration of the diverse expressions in blues music today.
Congratulations to the finalists who will advance to represent our region at the The Blues Foundation 2022 Back To Beale International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN!
