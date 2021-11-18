Who won the 2021 Road to Memphis Blues Challenge?

(Pictured from Left to Right)T.C. Carter Band -Band Winner; Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band-Solo/Duo Winner; Michael Stahly (Age 16)-Youth Winner and James Shields PBPS-Vice President

T.C. Carter, Cory Luetjen to go on to Memphis in 2022

We are still in awe of all the incredible talent that graced the stage at our 2021 Road To Memphis Blues challenge on yesterday.

It was an amazing evening of live music and truly a celebration of the diverse expressions in blues music today.

Laura Blackley & the Wildflowers

Congratulations to the finalists who will advance to represent our region at the The Blues Foundation 2022 Back To Beale International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN!

T.C. Carter
Uncle Watson's Widow

