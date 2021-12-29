Wheels keep turning for Drew Foust and the Wheelhouse

Wheels keep turning for Drew Foust and his latest outfit, Wheelhouse, who’ll ring in the New Year with a special show at the Flat Iron on Dec. 31.
Foust is the central cog in the rotating band of characters. “Wheelhouse is collaborative,” he explained. “So there are these intersections where influences get stacked or merged. Having an ensemble of interchangeable musicians is so much fun. Some nights we have stew and some nights we have gumbo.”
Pulling various flavors, “if Jive Mother Mary is backing me then the audience is in for a rock show,” he noted of the ways the wheels turn. “If Sam Fribush is playing, it’s gonna get funky. Chuck Pinckney brings a hip-hop element to my songs. DaShawn Hickman’s sacred steel gospel goodness on my tunes is something very special, as is Molly McGinn’s sweet vocal harmonies.”
Growing up around Alamance County, Foust began playing guitar as a teenager. He picked up the harmonica in his mid-20s, briefly dabbling in the world of being a one-man band. “I soon found out that it was too much work to be playing guitar, drums, harmonica, and singing at the same time,” he said. “It was fun until it wasn’t.”
Now at 30, he continues to “never stop listening and learning,” as both a bandleader and friend, putting the wheels of his latest project in motion thanks to an acoustic duo with longtime pal, Mason Keck (from Jive Mother Mary). “After several years of reaching out to different folks and developing close friendships, the project inadvertently snowballed into a collection of amazing musicians that I can call on individually.”
Setlists roll with Foust’s original material, mixed with covers that suit the particular Wheelhouse in rotation. “It just has different flavors depending on the personnel,” he noted of the open-ended approach mirrored within his songwriting. “Most of the time the theme shapes itself within the song,” he explained. “Rarely do I know what I’m getting into until I’m there. What may start out as a sappy love song could end up a satirical narrative. That process is always interesting; serving the song.”
Over his incarnations, Foust maintains a “play it as I feel it” mantra. “I use the phrase not only as a reminder not to overthink but also as a lifestyle,” he explained. “To embrace or lean into a moment or feeling. It helps with keeping honest when creating, or doing anything for that matter.”
And he does a lot. “As a full-time working, single father of two daughters, I’ve got all the feelings,” he said. “Happy, joyful, overwhelmed, tired, depressed, deranged. Mostly, I try to focus on gratitude. There’s so much to be grateful for.”
While “leaning into gratitude,” Foust embraces emotions and an array of musical styles. ”There are so many influences to my sound and style, but I suppose it all comes back to the blues for me. Everything I love has that element,” he said, turning to his musical upbringing; and the influence both sets of grandparents hold over his work. “My paternal grandmother wrote southern gospel songs, and my maternal grandfather played blues and boogie piano,” he explained. “Though I’m not religious and hardly a pianist, those elements from my childhood are indirectly relevant in my music.”
Foust intends to tune toward more soulful elements for the New Year’s Eve lineup, with the Wheelhouse of the night featuring George Sluppick, Molly McGinn, DaShawn Hickman, Jimmy Washington, and Jared Church. “It’s sure to be a large time,” Foust said. “A Memphis drummer, sacred steel, funky guitar and bass, and angelic harmony vocals—New Year’s Eve will be greasy, funky, and soulful,” he added, with the performance foreshadowing the record he’s working on over the holidays.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be tracking a full-length album between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” Foust said. “I’ve assembled a team of my favorites at a sweet studio at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.” Alex Bingham from Hiss Golden Messenger is on board as engineer. Wheelhouse players, including Sluppick, Keck, McGinn, Fribush, Hickman, and Washington are along for the ride, as well as Matt Laird and Maia Kamil. The goal is a classic soul record. “Sort of in the same vein of Memphis labels Stax and Hi Records,” he noted. “Needless to say, I’m really excited about this.”
Looking back on 2021, and to what lies ahead, “I’m just happy to be back at it, after everything that’s happened in the world,” Foust said. “It feels great to be performing. I needed it. Everyone needs it. I’m hopeful that things continue to grow, for me and everyone. I think we’re all due for some prosperity.”
Drew Foust rings in the New Year with Wheelhouse on December 31, at the Flat Iron in downtown Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.