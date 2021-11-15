WFU Secrest Artists Series Presents Stewart Goodyear, Piano
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – Nov. 11, 2021) – The Wake Forest University Secrest Artists Series will present a special holiday concert on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 pm. The concert will feature Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear performing one of his signature works – his virtuosic transcription for solo piano of the complete Nutcracker ballet by Tchaikovsky.
Proclaimed "a phenomenon" by the Los Angeles Times and "one of the best pianists of his generation" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. Mr. Goodyear has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world.
Tickets for the community are $5-$18. Seating is unassigned. More information can be found on the Secrest website or by calling the Secrest Artists Series box office at (336) 758-5757.
Wake Forest University and Medical School faculty, staff and retirees receive free admission for themselves and one guest to each Secrest Artists Series performance. Admission is free for WFU students with ID.
At this time, Wake Forest University requires face masks to be worn at all in-person events. The policy is subject to change based on updated CDC guidelines. Guests may be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-test.
###
About Wake Forest University:
Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University’s graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.
