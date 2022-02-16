Welcome to Tyler Nail’s Red House

Tyler Nail invites listeners to the Red House, a weekly podcast featuring in-depth interviews and general conversations with North Carolina songwriters, artists, and creatives.
Airing Monday mornings, on streaming platforms and over YouTube, the podcast (and red house itself) encompasses Nail’s small studio and general home base. “Red House is simply a space in which I can have long, focused conversations with interesting people from my community,” Nail said. “Most of which are connected to the local music and art economy in some way. And I really love doing it.”
Nestled in the hills of Rural Hall, it’s homespun, with a plucky, twangy intro and a woodstove centered between Nail and his guests—fairly on-brand for a guy who grew up in a log cabin his grandfather built.
A musician himself, Nail has been performing around the Triad since he was a teen. By his mid-20s, he was touring around the country. “But for the last few years, I’ve preferred to play within North Carolina rather than to tour extensively,” he noted, a sense reinforced by his podcasting goals. “The best possible outcome I could imagine is that an audience of local music enthusiasts will learn more about their local artists, connect more deeply with them, and follow them more closely.”
With 14 episodes under his belt so far, Nail is enjoying the camaraderie and conversation—utilizing the deep-dive approach he’s developed as a journalist and production technique derived from experiences as an engineer. His appreciation for a variety of media is woven throughout the episodes—the series kicked off with Andy Tennille (established band photographer and Ramkat co-owner). Adoration for his home base is often highlighted, especially in the third episode, with Doug Davis, during which they muse down Winston’s musical memory lane.
“Going into this project, I expected the conversations to be primarily about music or musicianship,” Nail said, reflecting on topics and guests that play out across artistic platforms. In episode four, he and Emmy-winning filmmaker Tyler Hickman dish new projects and the future of film in North Carolina.
Nail bridges the two, chatting up films and scores (and a recent addition into Spirit System) with Eddie Garcia (aka 1970s Film Stock) in episode 12.
“I’ve been surprised to see how easily these conversations turn into something more personal,” Nail noted, recalling the values and ideologies shared with Dr. Elliot Goodine (lecturer of Philosophy at UNC-Greensboro) in episode 13.
It’s all part of a package. Music. Art. Community. Identity. “My attitude as a podcast host is very different from my attitude as a musician,” he explained. “But whether in music or in the podcast world, the people I admire are brave, true to themselves, and they’re often willing to go to places that would be easier to avoid,” he added, relaying hopes to inspire his own bravery in-kind. “In the face of uncomfortable conversations and uncertainty. I hope I can learn how to express myself as well as I can, and also how to listen to my guests as well as I can.”
Nail’s episodes with the Caudle brothers highlight that pursuit. First exploring ideals around “the secular and the sacred,” with Kyle Caudle (Pastor of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Mount Airy) in episode ten. Followed by discussions of “therapy, sobriety, and the death of the arts” with Caleb Caudle in episode 14.
“I think the primary theme of Red House is trying to figure out how we make sense of being artists in a world so dominated by social media and political ideology,” Nail explained, “because I’m trying to learn the answer to that myself.”
Nail’s encounters with guests hint at that search. In episode nine, he and Tucker Tharpe (former owner of The Garage) talk about the venue’s final days and the “danger of ideology.” In episode five, Nail and Joshua Ling (guitarist of “The Collection”) balance the dangers of social media and the divisiveness of politics with Ling’s “madman” performance schedule. Meanwhile, John Ray’s chat in episode six covers issues all the way from travel, to concepts of masculinity. In episode eight, Nail connected with Michael Belt (from Fox Season) over personal motivations and alter egos; and explored senses of identity and community with drummer, Chaisaray Schenck in episode seven.
It’s all part of the way Nail is shifting focus. With a new single out in March, his music remains salient. “But at this stage in my life, the connectivity within my community of musicians has also become a huge priority,” he explained. “Red House is meant to be a way to invest my attention into my community more broadly, rather than only in my own accomplishments and ideas.”
As an artist and podcaster, Nail praises the simple life. “My recording studio is modest,” he explained. “I live on farmland, surrounded by trees and space. I want people to have a bit of a creative vacation when they record here.” It’s a notion appreciated by rootsy guests like the bluegrass duo, His and Hers; or the “Stokes-grown country” artist, Josh Shelton (from Carolina Twine).
“The process is like therapy,” Nail said. “I don’t think I realized how disconnected and socially starved I felt until I started sitting down with all of these inspiring people. It feeds my extraversion well.”
Nail posts a new episode every Monday morning. “There’s a video version of YouTube and the audio version is available on all of the primary podcast platforms,” he explained. “So if you’re interested in the musicians that make up the Triad area, or the state of North Carolina, I hope you’ll tune in for the show.”
