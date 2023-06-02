Watchhouse, Alexa Rose to perform June 10 at Blue Ridge Music Center
Storytelling & harmony singing in an outdoor mountain setting
(Galax, Va.) – The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) and Alexa Rose for an evening of roots-based singer-songwriter and Americana music at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.
Watchhouse, formerly Mandolin Orange, is an Americana-folk duo formed in 2009 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Featuring Andrew Marlin (vocals, mandolin, guitar, banjo) and Emily Frantz (vocals, fiddle, guitar), the duo weaves Appalachian-steeped folk into their earnest songwriting. Watchhouse’s songs capture audiences through the interplay between storytelling and harmony singing.
Over the past decade, they have released six albums under the name Mandolin Orange, and recently produced their first album under the new name, titled Watchhouse (Duo). The latest recording reflects their new direction and intentions as a band and brings the audience along on their journey.
Opening the show is Alexa Rose. Born in the Alleghany Highlands of Virginia and raised in a tiny Appalachian railroad town, the musical legacy and storytelling spirit of the mountains are woven into her voice and songwriting.
Rose’s debut album, Medicine for Living, is a multilayered Americana merger of old country music and traditional folk songs. The title track was the winner of the 2019 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. She captures the sweetness of life without avoiding any of the pain, with songs about time and its constraints, peppered with precise details pulled from Rose’s own life that make universal themes seem personal.
This concert is sponsored by the Law Offices of Timothy D. Welborn.
Tickets are $40 for adults, and $20 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.
Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.
The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, home-style sides, and beverages for purchase during the concert.
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The Music Center is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visitBlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
About the Blue Ridge Parkway
The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. It provides visitors with many varied vistas of scenic Appalachian landscapes ranging from forested ridgetops and mountain slopes to rural farm lands and urban areas. The parkway offers a “ride-a-while, stop-a-while” experience that includes scenic pullouts, recreation areas, historic sites, and visitor contact stations. It is known nationally and internationally for its designed landscape as a scenic motorway. Learn more at nps.gov/blri/.
