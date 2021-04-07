Volz is buzzin'

Volz Brown is a busy bee. With a stacked spring full of new releases and a schedule leading up to a hot summer, the Winston-Salem rapper and creative multi-hyphenate is abuzz.
His latest release, “It’s Up To You,” (a collaborative effort with fellow Winston-Salem artist, KamDoja), dabbles across the board in what’s becoming Brown’s trademark “genre-blending” style.
“I love that “genre-blending” is the umbrella term to describe my place in music,” Brown said, defining his natural sonic as between genre lines. “Whenever I’m trying to hone in on a specific genre is when I find my most challenges,” he added.
Brown routes his flow through a hip-hop base, built with contrast. “Of course, there’s a clear hip-hop influence in literally anything I create,” he noted. “I’m a huge believer in contrast and balance, and although hip-hop is like second nature, there’s an intention of cadence to incorporate other genres.”
A lifelong music lover, Brown embarked on what he considers his “journey to become a music creative,” through active investment in self-study as a teenager. “I started with an M-audio USB microphone that came with some terrible recording software, but I made it work and have been building my knowledge and studio since,” he said, professing love for his Ableton Push.
His line of studies includes an extensive list of influences, ranging from Paramore, the 1975 and Quincy Jones to Kid Cudi, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, Timbaland, and Barry White.
These days, Brown holds an artistic affinity for the work of artists like KAYTRANADA, H.E.R., Steve Lacy, and Anderson .Paak. “They have a clear influence from a particular realm of music but also utilize their skills to create beyond what is expected of them,” he said.
While Brown blends genres, the resulting songs present a focused package--weaving narrative elements around descriptive vocal highlights. “Growing up listening to a lot of Nas and OutKast, I was always in awe at the picture that entered my mind from their combination of flow and narration,” Brown said. “They created a generation of narrative lyricists, and I’m one of them.”
Brown’s narrative path follows the buzz surrounding love affairs, love in general, and his budding adoration of jazz guitar (established by classical guitarist Nathaniel Ward) on “Look Boo, the Stars are Out.”
“It’s Up To You” features Ward’s guitar work on four out-of-five tracks while exploring low-key interests and the escalating passion of budding romances. It’s a more casual take than Brown explored in its predecessor “Look, Boo…,” which follows a complete story arc between lovers.
“I always enjoy a good love story,” Brown said of his thematic preferences. “I also love telling my story in a tone that will be empowering and relatable.” And while an array of artists, including the Steady Hyperactive collective’s roster, appear on “Look, boo...” Brown leaned more on the natural chemistry between Doja and himself on their collaborative EP.
“I had a fun time with this one because we naturally pulled from strong Hip-Hop and R&B duos like Timbaland and Missy, Wyclef and Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu & The Dungeon Family; or even Method Man and Mary J. Blige,” Brown said.
Flower in Bloom appears as the only guest vocal, lending a “graceful hook” on “Around the Finger.” “She’s such a good mix of a talented powerhouse and a humble spirit,” Brown said. “I can’t explain how proud I am of that girl, and getting to work with her is just a plus.”
In May, the pair will release a new single, “San Diego,” which Brown produced himself. A seasoned engineer, but a relatively new producer, he’s looking to expand his roster of credits--reinforced by the popularity of tracks like “Schnitzel” by OG Spliff and Flower In Bloom, which he co-produced with Greensboro artist Benji EZA (aka Cozy Fue.)
Brown and EZA (along with Greensboro’s Lil kawaii and Charlotte rapper, CoreyKnoxville,) have also formed a new group, “Hex Boys.”
“The feel is like a boy band of hip-hop,” Brown explained. “We plan on releasing a full project of material this year.”
Brown’s also working on another solo EP, with beats from Raleigh’s illohim, which he expects to drop by summer. And his calendar continues heating up with an event in the works at a Winston-Salem art institution coming in June and a slot on April 16 at the fourth annual “ACOBE (A Celebration of Black Excellence) Festival,” which runs virtually April 16-18.
Volz Brown is buzzing. His latest record, “It’s Up to You,” with KamDoja is out now.
