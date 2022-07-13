Vince Gill plays the Tanger

Greensboro spent an evening with Vince Gill for a sold-out performance at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, kicking off his latest summer tour with special guest Wendy Moten.
“We’re gonna have a little fun,” Gill said, opening the show straight away, with only a few “thank you’s” for the first few tracks: “One More Last Chance,” “Take Your Memory with You,” and “Tryin’ to Get Over You.”
Three songs in and a bit more comfortable, Gill’s folksy charisma working into banter.
“This is weird as hell. I haven’t played a gig in three years,” he said, ushering a theme that ran the show: the strangeness and gratitude of returning to the stage. Music and eras and ways the years go by.
Overall, Gill was eager and grateful — playing a solid 34 songs over the course of more than three hours, save a brief intermission. The selections spanning his catalog — pulling from Pure Prairie League and The Cherry Bombs.
“I missed these songs. I missed you, people. I missed these band members of mine. It’s just great to be back out. Thank you for turning up and buying a ticket,” he said, with a wink and a “good cheatin’ song,” for those “here tonight with somebody you shouldn’t be.” Laughs landed — as they would throughout the set — before the band laid into the self-titled track “Pocket Full of Gold.”
“Feels good,” Gill remarked, with a nimble guitar switch — neither the first of the night nor hardly the last. His voice and songwriting carry a career not undone by his skills as a picker — having landed as Vintage Guitar Reader’s Choice for the 2021 Hall of Fame Player, along with Mike Campbell and Ronn Wood.
But of course, the hits revolve around his plucking at both guitar and heart strings — from the romantic mood-setter “If You Ever Have Forever in Mind,” to the eponymously lonesome “High Lonesome Sound.” And the hits would keep coming. “I’m just trying to sing the ones I can remember,” Gill joked. “That’s the truth,” he added, strumming into “You and You Alone.”
From hearts to homesteads, Gill played the home team advantage with “Oh Carolina,” before taking the audience from Carolina to Oklahoma — amidst jokes about big dinners and tight coats, “Oklahoma Dust” and his hero, fellow Okie, Merle Haggard. “Since sweet Merle has passed on, I try to do a song of his every night.”
Spirits stayed high through “The Bottle Let Me Down,” with rousing praise for country music — a genre Gill for which professed love with all his heart. ”It’s always going to be around if I got a breath,” he said, with reverence to “one of the greatest country songwriters to ever live,” Bill Anderson, “a 60-year member of the Grand Ole Opry and a really good friend of mine.”
Channeling his own “Whispering Gill” into “Which Bridge to Cross (Which Bridge to Burn),” the banter mused a life of country music through the eras and ages. “It’s interesting in my career,” Gill said, referencing cycles of popularity and album sales. “It evens out over all these years, I’m just grateful to get to do it,” he said. “I’m just grateful to get to play and sing.” Cue “Young Man’s Town,” an ode to Nashville inspired by friendly conversations over a hamburger lunch. Memories of his own time as a young man in town — the traumatizing effects of his father playing “Old Shep” and songwriting surprises with the legendary Max D. Barnes.
“I’m still seeing a therapist over that damn song,” Gill joked of the heartbreaking tune, sharing memories of his father’s using it as punishment and comparisons to Barnes’ “Chiseled in Stone,” (the “second saddest song ever written”). The pair would collaborate on a song Gill had intended to be a downer. “But I was smart enough to listen to Max D. Barnes,” who urged a more positive outlook. “And this is the result of his genius,” Gill added, laying into the slow skate ballad, “Look at Us;” and closing the show’s first half with “Never Knew Lonely,” and “When I Call Your Name.” The latter for which he’d win a Country Music Association Award after first getting radio play in North Carolina. “It became a big hit,” he said. “And this state loved it from the get. Thank you.”
Returning to the stage, sans-jacket, and ready to share the spotlight with featured guest and longtime backing vocalist, Wendy Moten (who recently snagged second place on the Voice’s 2021 season). The Nashville fixture grew up on a blend of Heehaw and Soul Train, reflecting her range and prowess as a backing vocalist for artists like Julio Iglesias, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. In 2020, she released, “I’ve Got You Covered,” with renditions of country and soul classics, produced by Gill, with samplings in her set ranging along Bobbie Gentry, Jeannie Seely, Ernest Tubb, Aretha Franklin, and a “Faithless Love” duet.
Returning to center stage, “we could do this all night, we got way too many songs to sing tonight,” Gill said, shifting to new material. “With this pandemic and the craziness. I’ve never taken a break in my life from touring and traveling and being a road dog musician. And so with all of this time that I wound up having on my hands — my golf game got pretty good and I wrote a bunch of new songs.”
“It’s interesting as you get a little bit older, you get a new perspective on things,” he continued, with a pledge to take care of himself in the wake of milestone birthdays and zest for life. “I turned 65 back in April,” he explained. “I was a little scared. My father passed away when he was 65 and his father passed away when he was about 65. So I said ‘I’m’ll stop that shit right now’.”
Down about 35-pounds, Gill aims for works of significance, influenced by a memory of Kenny Rogers and his outlook toward albums later in his career: “success is fun, but I want this record to be significant,” Gill recalled Rogers’ saying. “And I thought — my god,” Gill added, “that’s the way to go. That’s a good way to go.”
“So. That’s what I’m trying to do,” he continued. “Write songs that make us all feel something. And maybe make us all be a little bit better to each other.” With that, Gill explored ways “400 years of history couldn’t be more wrong” in “March On, March On.” The toll of loss in “When a Soldier Dies” and maintaining gratitude in the face of success in “I Gave You Everything I Had.”
“This is a song that came out of more than anything, I guess, a grateful heart,” Gill explained. “Of getting to experience what I’ve experienced, and more than anything, to say thank you,” he added, turning from grateful hearts to heavy hearts.
“This will be a rough one here,” he noted, to the chuckle of a crowd expecting a joke. “I mean really rough. For all kinds of reasons,” he continued with gravity. “For all of you who ever came to see me play over the past 30-35 years, I had a fella that took care of all my guitar stuff. A little Mexican guy named Benny Garcia. He was my best friend since we were in the sixth grade,” he said, to which an “aww” resonated across the audience, nearly drowning the poignant crack in his throat. “He was my first music friend I ever made, and he passed away a little over two years ago.”
“And It’s been a bitch,” Gill continued, praising the efforts of his current tech. “But what was so cool — about my life and my journey with Benny — was we got to share it,” he explained. “Years ago when I started doing pretty good, I called him up. And said: ‘you wanna go with me on this journey?’ And he said, ‘sure.’ So we did it all, and saw it all.”
It was during the Eagles’ pandemic hiatus that he got the call from Garcia, relaying bad news and a cancer diagnosis. “And he was gone in two months,” Gill said, in a voice slightly wavering with grief. “Yea, so, um, anyway. This is called ‘Benny’s Song.’ Wish me luck.”
With a twinge of rock’n’roll and perhaps a Pink Floyd influence, “Benny’s Song,” looks forward to reunions over mourning. While the following “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” ushered in old favorites as Gill introduced the band: Paul Franklin on pedal steel, guitarists Pat Buchanan and Jack Schneider, Jimmie Lee Sloas on bass, Mark Beckett on drums, and John Jarvis tickling keys. Praising Moten as “one of the greatest voices on this earth,” Gill turned to the second singer with a giddy grin. “And this is the coolest thing, ever,” he said. “This is my 21-year-old daughter, Corinna Grant Gill, everybody.”
From there, the set flowed through Gill’s heyday: “I Still Believe in You,” “Pretty Little Adriana” (with a twinge of Allman Brothers’ guitar solos,) “What the Cowgirls Do,” and the chicken pickin fire of “Oklahoma Borderline.”
Taking a brief respite and jaunt onstage, Gill and company returned for an encore. “We’re rusty but our hearts are in it,” he said, ripping into “Whenever You Come Around,” and pulling from his Pure Prairie League days for “Let Me Love You Tonight;” followed by Corrina’s favorite, “Guitar Slnger.”
“I gotta play it or she won’t play with us anymore,” Gill said with a snicker and a “we’ll see ya next time,” before closing with “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” the crowd-favorite “Liza Jane,” and a sweet round of thanks to end the night.
Vince Gill’s summer tour runs through August, he’ll return to North Carolina for shows in Charlotte on July 28 and Asheville on August 25.
