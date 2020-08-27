AN EVENING WITH THE ERIC GALES BAND

THIS FRIDAY - 8/28/2020

Show | 8pm // Doors | 7pm
 $15 to $23

 The Blind Tiger

1819 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC
336.272.9888

Click For Tickets

 
An Evening with Eric Gales Band. Doors at 7pm show at 8pm.
All seated show, Food served, Social Distancing, Masks required.

gales

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.