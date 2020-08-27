VIDEO - Eric Gales Announces Friday Night Show at The Blind Tiger
Show | 8pm // Doors | 7pm
$15 to $23
1819 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC
336.272.9888
An Evening with Eric Gales Band. Doors at 7pm show at 8pm.
All seated show, Food served, Social Distancing, Masks required.
- Updated
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
- Updated
Last week, this publication paid tribute to “Wonder Women of the Triad,” of which there are …
- Updated
As I noted in last year’s Wonder Women of the Triad edition, I owe everything to the first t…
