PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED GEORGE HARRISON OUTTAKE “ISN’T IT A PITY” (TAKE 27) FROM LEGENDARY ALL THINGS MUST PASS SESSIONS OUT TODA
TRACK FEATURED ON UPCOMING ALL THINGS MUST PASS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION DUE AUGUST 6 VIA CAPITOL/UMe
ANNIVERSARY EDITION RECEIVES PERFECT SCORES IN BOTH MOJO AND UNCUT
Pre-Order All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition
Listen/Share “All Things Must Pass” (2020 Mix)
Recorded and released in the wake of The Beatles’ April 1970 dissolution, George Harrison’s landmark solo album, All Things Must Pass, is a fully realized statement by a bold and audacious artist. Co-produced by Harrison and Phil Spector, the 23-track All Things Must Pass stands tall a half century later as an epic, ambitious expression of Harrison’s remarkable gift for sheer songcraft, powerful spirituality and a celebration of both his inimitable individuality and unique camaraderie with his fellow musicians.
One of Harrison’s most beloved songs, “Isn’t It A Pity,” which features twice on the original 1970 triple albumwith two uniquely different versions, is presented on the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of the album in three additional incarnations, which have never been released – the original studio demo and two outtakes. While the demo allows listeners to hear how fully developed the song was melodically in its earliest form, Take 27 provides an exciting insight into Harrison’s creative process and the different arrangements and instrumentation attempted in pursuit of the perfect take. Released today and accompanied by a surrealistic, painterly, animated video, directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed of New Zealand-based creative house, Assembly, “Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)” is more akin in spirit to Version 2 on the original album with a slightly slower tempo and a simple, but exquisite, arrangement.
“Isn’t It A Pity” (Take 27) is one of 17 outtakes included alongside the two days worth of studio demos being released for the first time in honor of five decades of All Things Must Pass on the new 50th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition box set, due August 6 via Capitol/UMe.
Decades in the making and lovingly crafted by the Harrison family, All Things Must Pass has now been completely remixed from the original tapes for a stunning suite of 50th anniversary releases that fulfills Harrison’s longtime desire. Executive produced by Dhani Harrison and mixed by triple GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), with the product produced by David Zonshine, the new mix transforms the album by sonically upgrading it - making it sound brighter, fuller and better than ever before. In their perfect 10/10 review Uncut wrote, “This new mix updates his finest work for today, in greater detail than ever before, while still managing to retain the atmosphere that binds these 106 minutes together.” Mojo’s equally perfect review raved, “The original mix’s misty distance has gone, replaced with a clarity and definition that Harrison and Spector didn’t achieve (or seek) the first time around. Previously, one had to, like Spector during the playbacks, turn it up very loud to get the full effect. Not anymore. These mixes come to you.”
All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Editionwill be available in a variety of formats:
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
The Super Deluxe Edition box set, presented on 8LP (180g) or 5CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc, explores the 1970 album sessions through 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes. The Blu-ray allows fans to experience the main album in high-res stereo, enveloping 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes. The collection contains a beautiful 60-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, tape box images, a comprehensive track-by-track and more. It also includes a replica of the original album poster.
All Things Must Pass will be released in multiple physical and digital configurations, including as a 5LP or 3CD Deluxe Edition that pairs the main album with the sessions outtakes and jams. The main album will be available on its own as 2CD, 3LP or limited edition 3LP color vinyl. All versions are available for pre-order now.
UBER DELUXE EDITION
Exclusive to GeorgeHarrison.com, uDiscover, and Sound of Vinyl, All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition will be available as a very limited Uber Deluxe Edition box set, which includes the album on 8LP (180g) and 5CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc housed in an artisan designed wooden crate (approx. 12.4” X 12.4” X 17.5”). The collection explores the 1970 album sessions through 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, offering an inside look into the creative process. The Blu-ray allows fans to experience the main album in high-res stereo, enveloping 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes.
The crate contains two books, an elaborate and expanded 96-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, tape box images, a comprehensive track-by-track and more; while a second 44-page book, curated by Harrison archivists Don Fleming and Richard Radford, chronicles the making of All Things Must Pass through extensive archival interviews with notes is also contained herein. The elegantly designed book pays homage to Harrison’s love of gardening and nature. The book also contains a wooden bookmark made from a felled Oak tree (Quercus Robur) in George’s Friar Park. This truly unique box will also contain 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the iconic album cover, a limited edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voormann, as well as a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s “Light from the Great Ones” and Rudraksha beads, contained in individual custom-made boxes.
"Since the 50th anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you,” says Dhani Harrison. “Bringing greater sonic clarity to this record was always one of my father’s wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed in 2001. Now, 20 years later, with the help of new technology and the extensive work of Paul Hicks we have realized this wish and present to you this very special 50th Anniversary release of perhaps his greatest work of art. Every wish will be fulfilled."
Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the War and Peace of rock and roll” and “an intensely personal statement and a grandiose gesture,” All Things Must Pass was met by unanimous critical acclaim and spectacular commercial success, spending seven weeks at #1 on Billboard’s “Top LPs” chart and eight weeks atop the UK’s official albums chart (though chart records until 2006 mistakenly stated that it had peaked at #4). Currently certified 6x platinum by the RIAA, All Things Must Pass later received a 1972 GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Album of the Year,” while “My Sweet Lord” earned a GRAMMY® nod for “Record of the Year.” “What Is Life,” the album’s second single, also became an international hit, reaching the top 10 in the US and Canada as well as #1 in Australia and Switzerland.
All Things Must Pass has only grown in influence and stature in the half-century since its initial release, including induction in the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame and inclusion on The Times of London’s “The 100 Best Albums of All Time” and Rolling Stone’s 2020 listing of “The Top 500 Albums of All Time.” Pitchfork declared it to have “changed the terms of what an album could be.”
GEORGE HARRISON
ALL THINGS MUST PASS
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
(Capitol/UMe)
RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 6, 2021
TRACKLISTING
(5CD/BR)
Disc One (Main Album)
- I’d Have You Anytime
- My Sweet Lord
- Wah-Wah
- Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)
- What Is Life
- If Not For You
- Behind That Locked Door
- Let It Down
- Run Of The Mill
Disc Two (Main Album Cont.)
- Beware Of Darkness
- Apple Scruffs
- Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)
- Awaiting On You All
- All Things Must Pass
- I Dig Love
- Art Of Dying
- Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)
- Hear Me Lord
- Out Of The Blue *
- It’s Johnny’s Birthday *
- Plug Me In *
- I Remember Jeep *
- Thanks For The Pepperoni *
* Newly Remastered/Original Mix
Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)
- All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †
- Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)
- I Live For You (Take 1)
- Apple Scruffs (Take 1)
- What Is Life (Take 3)
- Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †
- Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)
- I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)
- I Dig Love (Take 1)
- Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)
- Dehra Dun (Take 2)
- Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)
- Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)
- My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †
- Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)
Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday 27 May 1970)
- Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †
- Art Of Dying (Take 1)
- Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)
- Wah-Wah (Take 1)
- Window Window (Take 1)
- Beautiful Girl (Take 1)
- Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)
- Let It Down (Take 1)
- Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)
- Hear Me Lord (Take 1)
- Nowhere To Go (Take 1)
- Cosmic Empire (Take 1)
- Mother Divine (Take 1)
- I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)
- If Not For You (Take 1)
† Previously Released
Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)
- Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)
- Wah-Wah (Take 1)
- I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)
- Art Of Dying (Take 1)
- Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)
- If Not For You (Take 2)
- Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)
- What Is Life (Take 1)
- Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)
- Hear Me Lord (Take 5)
- Let It Down (Take 1)
- Run Of The Mill (Take 36)
- Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)
- Get Back (Take 1)
- Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)
- It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)
- Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)
Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)
- I’d Have You Anytime
- My Sweet Lord
- Wah-Wah
- Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)
- What Is Life
- If Not For You
- Behind That Locked Door
- Let It Down
- Run Of The Mill
- Beware Of Darkness
- Apple Scruffs
- Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)
- Awaiting On You All
- All Things Must Pass
- I Dig Love
- Art Of Dying
- Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)
- Hear Me Lord
- Out Of The Blue
- It’s Johnny’s Birthday
- Plug Me In
- I Remember Jeep
- Thanks For The Pepperoni
For more information and other configurations go to GeorgeHarrison.com
50th ANNIVERSARY CREDITS
Executive Producer: Dhani Harrison
Product Producer: David Zonshine
2020 Re-Mixed & Produced in Stereo & Atmos by: Paul Hicks
Creative Director: Dhani Harrison
Book curated by: Olivia Harrison and Rachel Cooper
Art Direction: Darren Evans
Archive Research: Don Fleming, Richard Radford and Ryan Williams
