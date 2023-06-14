It may be summertime, but the sound of music will soon be heard throughout the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), as it hosts the Summer Piano Intensive (SPI). The festival opens June 25th and runs through July 7th on the UNCSA main campus in Winston-Salem.
The two-week festival, spearheaded by UNCSA School of Music piano faculty members Dmitri Vorobiev and Dmitri Shteinberg, is specifically tailored to young pianists from around the nation and dovetails perfectly into the school’s mission to encourage and nurture new talent.
This year’s SPI boasts the talents of 25 pianists from Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. Several of the selected participants have already embarked on their professional careers and have numerous competitions and solo appearances to their credit. The Summer Piano Intensive also strives to be accessible to local talent, including students who have yet to make a lifelong commitment to a musical career. The SPI has awarded numerous scholarships to middle and high school students from North Carolina in an effort to promote the immersive study that it offers.
The student participants range in age from 12 to 22, and hail from a variety of backgrounds. They enjoy the opportunity to exercise their musical muscles but also to savor the process and share it with fellow students and instructors. Besides private lessons, the SPI offers seven different seminars ranging from quick study to interpretation and choir.
There will also be two concerts performed in Watson Hall, located on the UNCSA main campus (1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem): 7 p.m. June 30th and 7 p.m. July 7th. Admission is free of charge. It’s a way to thank the community for its support and invite them to enjoy the remarkable skills of these young talents. The first concert will include works by such masters as Beethoven, Chopin, Mozart, Schumann and others, and the final concert will feature works from the standard piano repertoire. For more information, visit https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20230630-spi-concerts.aspx.
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.