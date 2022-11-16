This Saturday, the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) brings together the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra and Cantata Singers -— plus guest soloists from the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute, to present Handel’s final oratorio Jephtha at 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and can be purchased by calling (336) 721-1945 or visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20221119-symphony-orchestra-cantata-singers.aspx.
Born in what was then Prussia, Georg Frideric Handel (1685-1759) initially specialized in creating Italian-style operas, but following a breakdown, he literally reinvented himself and transitioned to English choral works, having settled permanently there in 1712. Although best known for his 1742 composition Messiah, which has become a holiday mainstay, he is widely admired for his versatility and tenacity, and inspired such subsequent legends as Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven.
The Baroque oratorio Jephtha, featuring a libretto by Thomas Morell, marked Handel’s last major work. By the time it was first produced in 1752, he was in failing health and suffering from poor eyesight. He incorporated this into the piece, which is based on the Old Testament story of Jephtha, who had been banished by the Israelites but was recalled when his military abilities were needed to combat the Ammonites. He vows to God that he will sacrifice the first living creature he encounters when he returns from the battle, but to his shock his only daughter, Iphis, is the first he encounters, to congratulate him on the success of the campaign.
The concert will be conducted by UNCSA School of Music faculty member James Allbritten, who is also the music director of the Fletcher Opera Institute and general manager of Piedmont Opera. “Deux ex machina was very common in opera from the beginning of the form,” Allbritten said. “If you love Messiah, you’ll be intrigued by Jephtha because it’s similar, but it’s different. It is beyond the typical Baroque, which was all about ‘let’s paint a picture,’ and it gets very philosophical. The Messiah tells the greatest story ever told in great, broad pictures. In Jephtha, you have this big dramatic chorus that steps out of the big broad pictures and into a thoughtful philosophical mode.”
Allbritten offered a unique analogy: “There is a recitative before one of the big battle choruses,” he said. “The recitative is like the six o’clock news teasing to the eleven o’clock news, and the chorus is like ‘News at 11,’ because it is so chock-full of information. Jephtha has moments that thrill, but it gets remarkably personal, and you get inside the (title) character’s mind in a way that is so much more contemplative than I am used to from Handel.”
In the original story, Iphis is sacrificed to keep Jephtha’s vow, but Handel and Morell “retooled” the tale to ensure a more upbeat conclusion. “We experience the great depth of human suffering, because Jephtha realizes that he made a stupid mistake, and it is compounded by the daughter’s forgiveness. The way Handel and the librettist change the ending, we are spared some of that suffering. Jephtha shows the evolution of a great oratorio composer — the story of a man with tremendous faults. We are not dealing with divinity but with human nature. In Jephtha, we get to watch people be human to beautiful music.”
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
