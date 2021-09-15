UNCSA resumes live performances this weekend

After a year-long hiatus in live performance, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Symphony Orchestra will be performing — live and in-person — this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Center, 405 N. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem.
The program will be Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, and leading the symphony is guest conductor and UNCSA alumnus Robert Franz. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 (student admission) and are available by calling (336) 721-1945 or visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
To maintain health and safety, in accordance with local mandates, audience members (and musicians) are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Unquestionably one of the renowned composers and pianists of the twentieth century, Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-’75) premiered his fifth symphony in November 1937. Many observers believed it was a response to him having withdrawn his fourth symphony the year before, reportedly due to criticism by the Soviet government (Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 4 would not premiere until 1961).
According to Franz, “Shostakovich’s fifth symphony is a musical mystery. Through this symphony, we are invited into the mind of a composer who is torn between love of country and hatred of the oppressive political system that ran it, with a real fear for his safety and the safety of his family. The tightrope that Shostakovich had to navigate to keep the (Soviet) authorities happy and speak his mind has meant that there are secret codes embedded throughout the piece.”
The program will open with the Overture for Orchestra by Grazyna Bacewicz (1909-’69), one of Poland’s leading female composers and violinists, who — like Shostakovich — wrote from behind the Iron Curtain. The program also includes Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez featuring guitarist Henry Ngo, winner of the 2021 UNCSA Concerto Competition.
Franz, who earned his Bachelor of Music in oboe performance in 1990, and two years later became the first UNCSA graduate to earn a Master of Music in orchestral conducting. He is music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, associate conductor of the Houston Symphony, and artistic director of the Boise Baroque Orchestra. Franz was also a guest conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony in January 2021, having served as a musician apprentice there in the past.
“To say I’m excited coming back is an understatement,” Franz said. “When I was growing up in Davidson, NC, I wanted nothing more than to be a musician. Auditioning and getting in as an oboist was nothing short of miraculous to me. My six years at UNCSA were formative, life-changing, and allowed me the skills and confidence to launch my career.”
Franz is currently serving as artist-in-residence at the UNCSA School of Music, leading orchestra rehearsals leading up to Saturday’s concert, and according to Saxton Rose, dean of the School of Music, future opportunities for Franz to engage with students are already being planned.
“Robert Franz is both a brilliant musician and a passionate educator,” Rose said. “Our students will be eager to engage with an alumnus who is known as a leader in the profession. We are thrilled to welcome one of our most celebrated alumni back to campus for the first concert of the full orchestra since 2019. We have selected our programs very carefully this year to showcase the talent and discipline of our student artists, who have continued to perform and grow in their craft throughout the pandemic.
“It is entirely fitting that their first concert of the year will be conducted by a musician who performed on the same stage as a student and has built a stellar career.”
If all goes according to plan, UNCSA will resume live performances during the 2020-’21 season. In addition to live performances, UNCSA will livestream concerts by faculty artists and guests artists from the School of Music, as well as film screenings from the UNCSA School of Filmmaking.
“We are thrilled to welcome back our loyal audiences for in-person performances this coming season at UNCSA,” said Brian Cole, UNCSA chancellor. “There is no replacement for the energy of live audiences and the community engagement that results from being together in a room experiencing transformative art.”
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
