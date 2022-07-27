Uncle Watson’s Widow comes to ROAR

Winston-Salem is an axis of talent. Artists, singers, and musicians’ — it’s what makes the city a locus for the exceptional. When groups organically merge and form it makes for some stellar results. Enter through the side door Uncle Watson’s Widow (UWW). Initially the brainchild of local musician and producer Jon Epstein and Dan Goldstein, UWW has moved from an acoustic project in Kent, Ohio in 1996 to a band challenging musical genres while spinning their own interpretations and reimagining the genre of “blues rock.”
After finding success as the founder of Ohio’s Last Stone Cast, Haymarket Riot, and Fast Chester, Epstein took a different creative path in 2018 finding that he had some of the best musicians around him willing to step into the unknown.
A longtime fan of the blues and influenced by bands like King King, Bad Company, and artists like Joe Bonamassa and Tracy Chapmen, what started as an experiment in pushing boundaries has now become a full-blown prescription for what ails you.
Epstein (also known as Dr. Jon from The Check-up on WTOB, a local music show in the Triad) had an instinct that with the right people he could produce music that expanded the vocabulary of blues-rock. Using extended range guitars, and handpicking the band members, Epstein began answering the musical questions ‘what would happen if we created a sub-genre?’ and ‘what would be the response when introduced to a new audience?’
That new audience ended up being international. Working and mastering at Earthtones Studios in Greensboro, Epstein started shopping the album across the pond. In the United Kingdom, the album was named one of the top 100 (#30) albums by UK blues-rock radio. Their interpretation of songs like “Nasty Dogs,” “Precious and Grace,” two early ZZ Top songs (Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings from Fandango! and Precious and Grace from Tres Hombres) were named in the top 60 songs of 2021 (#30) as well, right after the Black Keys (29) and before Melissa Etheridge (31). The band got word that the Norwegian Soccer team used “Lady Luck” as their entrance song at the 2021 World Cup playoffs — not too shabby for a band 4,098 miles away.
Epstein kept the faith and formed his vision of what a band willing to interpret and reimagine could be.
Joining Epstein, who plays bass and 6 and 7-string guitars, is lead vocalist Bekkah Moss whose soulful voice is a perfect catalyst for the songs to take root in your soul. Cutting her teeth in church choirs, symphony chorales and eventually garage rock, she was influenced by Eminem, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Eagles.
Steve Jones, on vox, guitar and bass is a founding member of Ledneck and a guest singer with the Vagabond Saints Society. He has covered such greats as Robert Plant and Mick Jagger and is influenced by The Beatles, Pink Floyd and King Crimson.
On drums and vocals is Matt D’Amico who has performed in rock, blues and pop bands throughout the DC, Maryland & Virginia Metro and shore areas before moving to Winston-Salem 14 years ago.
Steve Mowery, before joining UWW, played keyboards and bass for diverse acts in the Triad including Band II, Shelter, Dante’s Roadhouse, the Meagan Markles, the Keith Farmer Experience and the Randolph County Jazz Orchestra. Mowery grew up playing the double bass in orchestra since fourth grade and is influenced by Bartok and Keith Emerson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.