HIGH POINT, NC - April 24th, 2023
Maestro Geoff Westley - a pianist, arranger, composer, conductor and music producer of historic significance - from Rome and London will perform original works in a set of concerts at Historic Luxury Hotel-Boutique and Venue Pandora’s Manor located 407 W High Ave, High Point, with the partnership and support of Steinway Carolina.
Audioggi of (High Point, NC) partnered with Elemental Music (Winston-Salem, NC) to create a one-of-a-kind exclusive and historic opportunity for North Carolina to experience collaborative classical concert series in an extra-ordinary setting!
Geoff presents music from his 2 albums for Piano Solo, from a new third album currently in preparation, and from other projects composed by him on July 7th and July 9th form 7 to 10 PM.
The music ranges from long rhapsodic pieces that make up the first album - the result of free improvisations, to the more recognisable classical forms found in the second: Passacaglia, Notturno, Pastorale for the End of Summer, Romanza, Preludio 4B, Wheelchair Waltz.
North Carolina’s own UNCSA alumnus - singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist composer Colin Allured will open on kamale ngoni (West African Harp).
Colin Allured is in touch with the composers of 300 years ago, and breathing new life into the language of composition with the world’s most popular instrument, the electric guitar creating a partnership with one of the world’s most versatile drums, the Middle Eastern darbuka. He also dreams music on the kamale ngoni, a harp from West Africa made out of a gourd and a fishing line.
The concert tour is aimed to establish cultural exchange, to promote international collaboration in effort to activate the town year-round by setting a precedent in bringing high-end music expert-professionals and to position High Point as the Capital of Arts & Design.
The shows at Pandora’s Manor are a part of Geoff Westley - Romanza Tour through North Carolina, with Dates in Charlotte, Raleigh, Elkin - thus making this tour a wonderful corporate sponsorship opportunity for High Point businesses.
All concerts are public events with ticketed admission. Tickets are available via CarolinaTix, Ticketmaster, and EventBright. Discounts for ticket packages are available. Coupon Codes will be revealed and announced on social media channels.
July 2023 dates:
7/7 – Pandora’s Manor – High Point, NC
7/8 – Blumenthal Performing Arts – Charlotte, NC
7/9 – Pandora’s Manor – High Point, NC
7/13 – Reeves Theater – Elkin, NC
7/15 – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Raleigh, NC
Geoff Westley - Romanza Tour official sponsor: Pandora’s Manor - High Point, NC
***THIS CONCERT SERIES IS NON-PROFIT 501c(3) via our FISCAL SPONSOR - FRACTURED ATLAS***
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/geoff-westley-north-carolina-tour/general_support
Donations are Tax-Deductible to the amount permissible by the law.
TIERED CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
PLAYBILL GRAPHIC PLACEMENTS DEADLINE JUNE 15th, 2023
The tour is designed to host about 2000 people in attendance. And the direct marketing reach via email is at least 30K by subscription.
Geoff Westley - Romanza-Tour at Pandora’s Manor High Point July 07, 2023 and July 9th, 2023
TICKETS ON SALE via EVENTBRIGHT for two dates:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/593720573217
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/622857021117
Special gift to all Yes!Weekly readers:
$10.00 OFF for all General Admissions - use coupon code YESWEEKLY
$15.00 OFF for VIP Seating - use coupon code - YESVIP (limited quantity per show)
Doors Open: 6:30 pm
Show Starts: 7:30 pm
No Late Tent Seating after 8 PM
Geoff Westley - Headliner - Bio
Geoff Westley was awarded a Scholarship to the Royal College of Music in London, where he studied Flute, Piano and Composition. At age 23 he was already conducting musicals in the West End of London, including Jesus Christ Superstar.
In the same year he was invited to join the Bee Gees, and was for 7 years their Musical Director on all world tours, performing in prestigious locations such as, Madison Square Garden, Budokan Tokyo, Maple Leaf Stadium Toronto, Central Park New York, and Sydney Opera House.
As keyboard player/arranger, collaborations include: Carpenters / Peter Gabriel /Phil Collins / Leo Sayer / Andrew Lloyd-Webber / Everly Bros / Vangelis / Gerry Goldsmith / Hans Zimmer / Marvin Hamlish / Henry Mancini.
At the age of 30, he began a long and successful collaboration with a number of Italian artists, that continues to this day. Collaborations include: Lucio Battisti, Claudio Baglioni, Renato Zero, Riccardo Cocciante, Fabrizio de André, Mango, Laura Pausini, Eros Ramazzotti, Lucio Dalla, Fiorella Mannoia.
For the Latin-American market he has produced/arranged for: Victor Manuel, Ana Belen, Pablo Milanes, Fito Paez, Chico Buarque, Chavela Vargas, Antonio Banderas.
He has collaborated on 2 James Bond films: as keyboard player and conductor on the soundtrack of “The Spy Who Loved Me”, and he was the hot-air balloon pilot in “Octopussy”.
Geoff was invited by Claudio Baglioni to be Musical Director for the Sanremo Festival 2018 & 2019 In which he arranged and conducted for guests including James Taylor, Sting and Andrea Bocelli.
As arranger and Conductor he has worked with: London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonia, Pro Arte, London Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra del Teatro Regio di Parma, Orchestra del Teatro Bellini di Catania, Roma Sinfonietta, Brno Philharmonic, Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Filarmonica del Teatro Verdi di Salerno, Orchestra laVerdi di Milano as well as many wonderful London session orchestras.
He has written much Contemporary Classical music including a Chamber Opera Commissioned by the Royal Opera House, various Song Cycles, music for film and TV, as well as many works for Solo Piano which he performs regularly in concert. Another passion is working on large-scale orchestral and choral projects, which he conceives, orchestrates, and then records or presents in live concert performance.
May 2019 saw the release of his first Solo Piano album DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN, followed in 2021 by THE MELLOW ALBUM. A 3rd Album is currently in preparation.
When not making music, Geoff sails and walks dogs in Sussex and the Pyrenees. He has flown Hot-Air Balloons competitively for Great Britain in World and European Championships, and speaks fluent Italian, reasonable French, adequate Spanish and very rusty German!
Colin Allured - Support Act - Bio
A native of Louisiana, born in 1980, Colin has made North Carolina his home since 1997.
By the time he graduated in classical guitar performance from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2001, he had won numerous awards in both classical guitar and composition competitions, including the prestigious A.J. Fletcher Competition Scholarship, which awarded 4 years full-paid tuition to UNCSA.
At 13 years old he won a state-wide guitar competition against competitors of all ages called Louisiana’s Guitar Wars. That same year - first prize at the Pine Belt Guitar Symposium Competition. The next year he was a featured performer with the New Orleans Symphony and Lake Charles Symphony Orchestras. The following year he was a featured solo performer on the New Orleans Junior Philharmonic Concert Series. Other notable appearances of this youth include being a featured artist with the Louisiana Choral Foundation and a solo performer on KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He studied composition with esteemed American composer Keith Gates between ages 12 and 15.
Colin was awarded first place for his 4 part choral work “Kyrie” in the MTNA-CPP Belwin Composition Competition, state and regional levels at age 13, and first place 2 years later for his composition “Sketch for Guitar” at the state level. In 1997 he won first place in the American String Teachers Association ASTA North Carolina Competition.
In his post graduate career he also collaborated with percussionist Charles Wood forming the world music duo Dhamaru. This project gave outlet to Colin’s intense studies of Hindustani Classical and West African Music. He studied Hindustani vocal music with Madhumita Saha, Indian classical sarod with Gaurang and Laxmikant Doshi, and kamale ngoni (West African Harp) with Mamadou Sidibe.
His recent project “New Baroque Suite for Electric Guitar and Darbuka” features the Middle Eastern darbuka drum in combination with the electric guitar in a classical compositional language. He has studied the darbuka with esteemed Israeli percussionist Yshai Afterman. Colin has taught private music lessons since 2002 and between 2003 and 2016, Colin was music teacher for Art for Life, a non-profit organization which brings art and music to children in hospitals undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.
Under his guidance the music program for Arts for Life grew across North Carolina. He wrote a training manual for volunteers and interns in the delicate work of presenting music in the hospital setting. Colin describes music as “a way of life and a healing medicine.” A perpetual student as well as constant creative force, his joy is in “being spacious with music. That joy is completed in sharing it with others.”
