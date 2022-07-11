ASHEBORO AREA ARTIST TO EXHIBIT HIS MULTIFACETED ART FORMS AT SARAH SMITH SELF GALLERY FOR RANDOLPH ARTS GUILD’S JULY SHOW
2012 The Courier Tribune Favorite Musician, 2013 YES! Weekly Best Hip Hop Act, 2020 The Courier Tribune Best Photographer & 2015 Recipient of Hip Hop Album Of The Year honors from the Independent Music Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York City; Tyler “Ty Bru” Brueilly is having his first go at a comprehensive exhibition in his hometown that showcases all of his art forms, from spoken word, photography, hip hop music, film making, instrumental composition, fashion design and various lyrics and poetry, in what is called ‘On X: Increments of 10’
SARAH SMITH SELF GALLERY, RANDOLPH ARTS GUILD- DOWNTOWN ASHEBORO
Opening Reception: July 12, 2022 5:30-7:00pm
Ending Exhibition Date: July 30, 2022 4:00pm
123 Sunset Avenue. Asheboro, NC 27203
– Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, Tyler "Ty Bru" Brueilly has been well accomplished in many facets of art in over two decades of being active on an international level.
“It all started out as writing, I was told that writing is an artform in high school and I took that seriously. Poetry in the late 90’s eased it’s way into spoken word and hip hop before 2000 hit. Then came performing which is it’s own layer of art and of course learning to create the music behind the words was inevitable. Looking back after ten years of that, you really get to know the craft, the art and that time you used to make for learning, can be used for learning something else. So that’s what I did.” Brueilly stated.
Brueilly stepped into the professional ring of exhibiting art in 2012 with a visual art series called ‘Beholder’ that used photographs of an abandoned automobile body shop his grandfather owned. One show in Asheboro, one in Shanghai China, before becoming a mainstay at LabourLove Gallery in Durham. “Photography was something that helped me show a different side of myself. What catches my eye rarely catches another person and when I would see that in my travels, I could never get the words right, so I just used the photos. Now I have over 40 film works under my belt and close to 200 fashion designs and I’ve used a ten year plan for all of them, at its simplest form that’s what ‘On X: Increments of 10’ really means.”
Brueilly’s third instrumental album, Year Of The TYger Part 3 will release at this event as well as a world premiere screening of the music video for ‘Do Lang Rock’ that he directed for Greensboro artist Mr. Rozzi. Brueilly’s 75 piece series ‘Gripping Adoornments’ will be unveiled & an interactive section of the exhibit will allow attendees to watch 30 of his films and listen to all 15 of his albums. Four pieces of his upcoming spoken word album will be recorded live during the reception as will a music video for his song, ‘Legacy’
