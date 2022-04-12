TWO SHOWS NOW SALE IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
DREW SHAMIR PRESENTS THE CLRTHRY LIVE PLAYLIST
FRIDAY, MAY 20
COLIN CUTLER WITH MAIA KAMIL
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce The CLRTHRY Live Playlist on Friday, May 20, and Colin Cutler with Maia Kamil on Saturday, May 21, both in The Crown at the Carolina. Tickets are on sale now through the Carolina Theatre Box Office and at CarolinaTheatre.com.
* * * * * * * * * * *
THE CLRTHRY LIVE PLAYLIST
Friday, May 20, 9:00pm
In The Crown at the Carolina
The name CLRTHRY [/ˈkələr ˈTHirē/], draws inspiration from the action of mixing different colors for the greater good of adding depth and beauty to a piece. When one explores the multicolored world of hip-hop culture, it becomes evident that its many languages and facets provide depth and beauty for listeners worldwide. In short, CLRTHRY can be simplified as art, awareness, and fun.
This will be the inaugural CLRTHRY Live Playlist, an intimate musical experience presenting a selection of the colors and languages of hip-hop music and culture. Join Drew Shamir for what is sure to be a noteworthy night, accompanied by a diverse and eclectic selection of artists, including Stan the Man, Antion Scales, SkyBlew, and The Social Contract, with DJ Karolina on the wheels.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT STAN THE MAN
Rapper and Pittsburgh native Stan the Man's musical journey started at age nine after hearing one of hip-hop's most legendary pieces, Tupac's "Me Against the World.” Growing up in the city around street and drug culture, rap became an avenue of self-expression for Stan. Upon realizing the "plays of the rap game" were much more complex than he anticipated, Stan gravitated back the tough streets of Pittsburgh. As he began to perfect his on-stand performance presence, several indie label opportunities presented themselves, but Stan continues to remain an independent artist, producing music from the soul with a west coast flare and a down south touch. From the somber tones of blues to the lush style of R&B soul tunes, Stan's love of music is intricately layered into his rap style of today.
ABOUT ANTION SCALES
Antion Scales is an artist born and raised in Greensboro, NC. By merging musical elements like ‘90s Hip-Hop, Rhythm & Blues, and Gospel, his style can be viewed as unorthodox and pleasantly versatile. The motto, “I don’t rap, I sell advice,” is one Antion crafted to reflect how his upbringings and experiences contribute to his storytelling as an artist, as well as his conscious approach to making music. Antion’s music bridges the gap between early ‘90s hip-hop lyricism and today’s melodic, ambient styles. As the founder of Entitled Militia, Antion has found joy in uniting and inspiring other talented individuals within the community.
ABOUT THE SOCIAL CONTRACT
The Social Contract is a seven-unit hip-hop and art collective from Fayetteville, NC, currently based in Charlotte. The group consists of Aliyah Loca, Malcolm Chester, Mike Lightz, Miko X, Rob: Earth-One, Ssunshit, and Tego Blue, who each bring a unique presence, quality, and energy to every stage they rock. The collective places their electrifying bars and flows over booming 808s, never straying too far from their roots in melodic, conscious hip-hop. Vocalists Rob: Earth-One, Malcolm Chester, Miko X, Aliyah Loca, and Tego Blue show off their skills and talents through clever wordplay and enchanting crooning. Production is readied by sound designer Mike Lightz, and graphics come from the colorful minds of Ssunshit and Malcolm Chester. The Social Contract always brings 100%, standing to give joy, energy, and connectivity to every audience and performance, while continuing to give back and staying active to help grow and uplift their communities.
ABOUT SKYBLEW
Introducing SkyBlew, a one-of-a-kind hip-hop artist who resides in North Carolina by way of Auburn, Alabama. He is rapidly becoming the hip-hop voice for a new generation with a new sound. His music is positive and inspirational, but it still gets the fans’ attention with infectious beats and colorful lyrics. Speaking from his life experiences of foster care, homelessness, and more, SkyBlew uses his message in hope of making a difference. He chose to rise above dire circumstances and share his story. SkyBlew also uniquely incorporates anime, cartoon, comic, and video game references and themes into his repertoire to create hip-hop like you've never heard. He doesn't want to put himself in a box, so he strays away from putting certain labels on his style, dubbing it “Painting the SkyBlew.”
ABOUT DREW SHAMIR
Drew Shamir is a hip-hop artist based in Greensboro, NC. Providing a soundscape through production and rapping, Drew holds elements from hip-hop’s many golden eras in high regard while embracing the future of the music, along with its many sub-genres and overall culture. Drawing inspiration from wherever it can be found, Drew Shamir chooses to shed light on aspects of life through his lens. If the artistry of Drew Shamir were to have a mission statement, it would be to translate his personal human experience into a journey of sound and to provide a soundtrack for those on their own journey of learning and understanding of the world around us.
* * * * * * * * * * *
COLIN CUTLER WITH MAIA KAMIL
Saturday, May 21, 7:00pm
In The Crown at the Carolina
After a successful release of Hot Pepper Jam at the Carolina Theatre last summer, Colin Cutler returns to The Crown for a full-band show, with Maia Kamil opening.
Colin and the band will be highlighting songs off his upcoming Flannery O’Connor-inspired album, Tarwater (funded in part by an ArtsGreensboro grant) with its grittier blues rock sound, but will include plenty of older acoustic favorites as well. Maia Kamil will be opening with her collection of songs that stretch the boundaries between folk, soul, and soft rock.
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT COLIN CUTLER
@colincutlermusic on Facebook and Instagram and at colincutlermusic.com
A Greensboro-based songwriter toting guitars, a banjo, and harmonicas, Colin Cutler’s music spans the breadth of Americana, from old-time to blues to roots rock, with lyrics informed by the earthy storytelling traditions of the South, his Pentecostal upbringing, and time in the Army.
He has played shows with folks like Abigail Dowd, Molly McGinn, Caroline Spence, and Farewell Friend; this spring’s schedule showcases his versatility, with performances at the Martha Bassett Show, PBPS’s Blues and Greens, and the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival. His three albums and EP have landed plays on NC and Virginia public radio, the BBC, and community and college stations around the region, placement in a British zombie film, mentions in No Depression, Americana Highways, and the Alternate Root, and have taken him to gigs from the NC Folk Festival to the Romanian National Museum of Literature, but he cut his teeth busking at Greensboro’s farmers’ markets, and never strays too far from those roots.
“A seasoned performer, Colin combines his worldly and traveled view with the sound of southern roots.” ~Around Town Sessions
ABOUT MAIA KAMIL
@maiakmusic on Instagram and @maiakamil on Facebook
Maia Kamil is a singer-songwriter with neo-soul and folk influences, based in Winston-Salem, NC. Her voice moves like the Sea of Galilee, where she spent the most time refining a musical style that combines soul, classical guitar stylings, choir-style harmonies, while connecting—and bending--cultures and music genres.
Maia moved to Greensboro in 2020 to pursue music after getting a degree in Ethnomusicology at Bard College in New York. In the Triad, she helped start Haus of Lacks, a collective of musicians working to combine social justice, music, and art. Maia put together an incredible band featuring Chuck Pinkney, Jimmy Washington, Taylor Williams and Matt Laird. She’s also a frequent collaborator in studio projects for artists such as EDM producer and songwriter, Quilla, indie pop band Victoria Victoria out of Winston Salem, pop artist William Hinson, as well as internationally known musicians such as Charlie Hunter.
When she isn’t performing with her band, she performs wherever there’s a campfire and a guitar, and in community-based musical settings such as The Woodshed Experience with Molly McGinn in Kernersville, NC. With her effortless and welcoming presence, Maia’s performances are an invitation for community and connection. A recent recipient of an ArtsGreensboro grant, Maia is currently recording her original music with Kevin Beck and Ethan Gingrich featuring stripped-down arrangements with classical guitar and chilling vocal harmony arrangements.
She’s affectionately known as the Triad’s Norah Jones for her warm vocals, spiritual center, and easy gliding into any genre of music from folk to Hip Hop and neo-soul, using her improvisational vocal skills like a jazz instrumentalist, creating a new sound with a global soul.
* * * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
